French Open postponed by a week because of pandemic

The French Open tennis tournament will be delayed by one week because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said Thursday.

The only clay-court Grand Slam tournament was set to start May 23, but first-round matches will now get underway on May 30. The French tennis federation said the decision was taken in order to maximize chances that the event will be played “in front of as many spectators as possible” in a safe environment.

Last year’s tournament at Stade Roland Garros in Paris was postponed from May to September because of the coronavirus crisis, with crowds limited to 1,000 per day.

Thursday’s move came as as COVID-19 cases surge in France and hospitals approach capacity. To slow down the pace of infections, new nationwide restrictions have been enforced, including a three-week school closure, a month-long domestic travel ban and the closing of nonessential shops.

“This postponement will give us a little more time to improve the health situation and should allow us to optimize our chances of welcoming spectators at Roland Garros,” said Gilles Moretton, the president of the French tennis federation. “Whether for the fans, the players or the atmosphere, crowd presence is essential to the tournament, the first international sporting event of the spring.”

The postponement will have an impact on players’ preparations for the grass-court season, with only two weeks now separating the French Open final and Wimbledon, which is currently scheduled to run from June 28 through July 11. Last year’s postponement of the French Open put it just a few weeks after the hard-court U.S. Open in New York.

Ugo Valensi, executive director of the board that coordinates the sport’s four Grand Slam tournaments, said the organization supports the French federation’s decision.

French tennis player Alize Cornet, however, slammed French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu for the decision.

“Our sport minister is a disaster,” Cornet said, speaking to Tennis Channel. “It’s a pretty selfish decision, to be honest, because the calendar is going to suffer from this postponement. I understand it’s not an easy time for the tournament, but we have to think about the players and the calendar.”