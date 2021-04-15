Staples Center buzzing again with activity before Lakers-Celtics game

Desiree Engle spotted Roger Rodriguez from a block away.

“Lady Mamba,” as Engle’s friends and 1,100 followers on her Lakers-devoted Instagram account know her, had driven from her Newport Beach home to Staples Center for every Lakers home game this season, even when COVID-19 restrictions prohibited fans from watching in person.

The season ticket holder of more than 20 years wanted to show her solidarity for the Lakers and would stand with a handful of fellow obsessives on the corner outside Staples Center’s loading dock to jeer the opponents’ buses and cheer the arrival of her favorite players.

Gates are open at Staples Center for the first time in more than a year - Cassandra Aguirre and Sandra Ramirez from the Inland Empire are the first two through the doors. pic.twitter.com/wPpj8hZAJG — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 16, 2021

In that sense, not much was different about Thursday as she took her place at Georgia Street and Chick Hearn Court. The crowd booed a Celtics bus carrying, among others, All-Star Jayson Tatum, who glanced through tinted windows at the crowd of a dozen fans. They got excited when they thought guard Dennis Schroder drove past in a luxury SUV (false alarm).

But unlike the Lakers’ previous 27 home games this season, about 2,000 fans were cleared to attend Thursday, the first time fans have been permitted to watch pro basketball in the city since the Lakers’ last home game in 13 months — which meant they were no longer alone.

Nearly two hours before tipoff, Rodriguez arrived from his Oxnard home on the opposite street corner, wearing a green Boston Celtics shirt and hat while possessing one of the scarce tickets available.

“Boston sucks!” Engle yelled, leading a chant. “Those clovers don’t work!”

Lakers fan Desiree Engle leads a chant of “Boston sucks” toward some people wearing Celtics jerseys on Thursday. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Would-be ticket scalpers walking L.A. Live asking for extras and Lakers fans bashing their historic rivals all meant one thing — slowly, the familiar rhythms of a Lakers home game, the kind of scene not seen since March 10 last year, had returned. Outdoor patios at the plaza’s Yard House and Wolfgang Puck’s Bar & Grill were lightly attended 90 minutes before tipoff before business grew as tipoff approached.

One of the 2,000 fans walking through the main entrance inside L.A. Live’s plaza was Guadalupe Mendoza, a fan since birth — her first outfit after leaving the hospital, she said, was a Lakers jersey.

Lakers fan Desiree Engle cheers on announcer Bill Macdonald (crossing street) as he arrives at Staples Center on Thursday.

(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

“I’ve never really been afraid of being loud and stuff so it’s almost, I have to overcompensate because I know that there’s not going to be any fans, especially being the fact that it’s against the Celtics, which is our biggest rival,” said Mendoza, who was attending with her mother, Guadalupe, and brought her vaccination card to meet the arena’s requirements to prove either a full vaccination or negative test within the previous 72 hours.

“I’m really excited,” Mendoza said. “I know I think it might be a little bit weird but overall I’m just excited for the fact that we can be the ones who are representing other fans who can’t actually be in the building tonight.”

A slow trickle of fans head toward the Staples Center entrance for the Lakers-Celtics game on Thursday.

(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Rodriguez and his cousin, Beto Rojo, a Lakers fan, each paid $300 per ticket. Even before he stepped inside the arena, Rojo called the price well worth it.

“I’d pay more,” Rojo said.