About Staples Center’s no-bag policy: Fans still aren’t having it

It’s understood that going to a game in a pandemic is going to require a different code of conduct, but when Staples Center posted on Twitter about its new COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, fans were confused and upset at the venue’s new no-bag policy. The arena said the rule was put in place for efficiency and to be as contactless as possible in order to comply with guidelines from the state and county as well as NBA and NHL.

At first glance, the policy seems rather extreme, especially considering it was not allowing for purses, clutches or even the clear bags that the NFL and Dodger Stadium allow.

“Honestly, it’s just dumb,” comedian Sarah Colonna said. “It makes it really difficult to attend games.”

Colonna has been to many sporting events in her lifetime as her father, Jim Colonna, was a sports editor for the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Times, and her husband, Jon Ryan, was a punter for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 years. When the NFL introduced its stricter bag policy in 2013, it allowed for a clear bag or a small clutch that was 4 1/2 inches by 6 1/2 inches. Colonna didn’t like the idea of having her personal items and cash showing for the world to see, so she developed Clutch Women, her own brand of purse that complied with the regulations.

Among the news of the Staples Center no-bag policy, she shared a video on Twitter of herself going through security at the Coliseum using her Clutch Women bag to watch her husband play against the Rams a few years ago. She explained that the process can be contactless and noted how easy it is if security asks a fan to see what’s inside to simply open the small bag. People have items like EpiPens, medication and other essential items that don’t necessarily fit in pockets.

“I think” the no-bag policy “is silly because it’s so sweeping,” Colonna said, adding that “it’s very simple to have a clutch.”

See. This is how easy security can be while allowing women a place to keep their personal things @STAPLESCenter @ClutchWomen https://t.co/VOiEdjSxsI pic.twitter.com/M0jBxYiU0o — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) April 14, 2021

The idea that women are expected to fit everything into their pockets was alarming to many. In general, the pockets on women’s clothing aren’t large enough to fit a wallet, cell phone and keys, nonetheless feminine products or medication.

“The pockets in our clothes, they’re useless,” said Kendra Kroll, founder of PortaPocket, a wearable pocket alternative.

Appreciate the optimism required to imagine a world where women's clothing has adequately sized pockets but lol https://t.co/m6DCd2Bwgc — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) April 14, 2021

This makes absolutely no sense https://t.co/cyXd9iysAl — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) April 14, 2021

They don’t make functional pockets for women you dolts https://t.co/02BvJtHXN5 — Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) April 14, 2021

Oh okay are women’s clothes suddenly going to have pockets that you can fit anything in then https://t.co/yS3PqUIf3m — Sari Cooper (@sarilikefairy) April 14, 2021

A few hours after its initial post sharing the no-bag policy, Staples Center clarified the rule, assuring fans that diaper bags and medical bags would be allowed with additional screening. There will be lockers for people to place their items that won’t fit in their pockets. The venue also addressed the problem that people were raising about how to carry in hygiene products, saying that complementary products would be available in the restrooms. From there, questions about allergies and sexual identity were raised.

Can you GUARANTEE it will ALWAYS be stocked? Can you GUARANTEE you will have every option available? Scented? non scented? pads? tampons? specific brands? Organic option for those allergic? Every size cause they ain’t all the same? — Jamie Alberts (@wisdom_n_wine) April 15, 2021

this is ridiculous. there are different sizes for everything, people have different allergies, sensitivities to certain tampons and pads, what about the men’s bathroom? how will you ensure it will always be stocked 24/7 with every option? — ᴋᴇʟʟʏ (@kkeellyy307) April 15, 2021

do you not get that people have different sensitivities and may need their own?? also will they be in ALL restrooms for people who menstruate? this is still an awful policy. do better. — peyts (@betteronurown) April 15, 2021

As a nonbinary person who menstruates, can confirm the gender neutral bathrooms have never had any supplies there (or were out if they installed them) so can’t wait to get outed! — kylie “abolish the police” sparks 🖤🥂⚾️🏀 (@kyliesparks) April 15, 2021

Sorry, but I still don’t like this.



1.) Not only women menstruate. Will ALL bathrooms have this?

2.) Will they be FREE?

3.) Pads AND tampons?

4.) Different sizes?

5.) Can you guarantee it will be stocked 24/7? https://t.co/zYsgHdhOrj — Shelbs 😷📖🌷 (@shelbo247) April 15, 2021

Staples Center representatives said that what they will be checking for is that items can easily be taken out of wherever they’re stored and put into the security tub while the guest goes through metal detectors. So essentially, purse alternatives could be used.

Kroll, who hails from Chicago, founded PortaPocket 14 years ago. She came up with the idea for a portable, close-to-body pocket after a tampon rolled out of her pocket at the gym while she was in the middle of a set of flat bench flies. Her embarrassment in that moment was the impetus to save herself and others from other mishaps.

“That was really the momentum right there, that was my epiphany,” she said.