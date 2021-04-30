MLB puts Roberto Alomar on ineligible list; Hall of Fame says he’ll stays put

Pete Rose cannot be admitted to the Hall of Fame because he is banned from Major League Baseball.

On Friday, MLB banned Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar. The Hall of Fame promptly said there would be no change in Alomar’s status in Cooperstown.

In a statement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he had banned Alomar after an independent law firm investigated an allegation of sexual misconduct “reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year, involving Mr. Alomar in 2014. “

Said Manfred: “Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted.”

Alomar had worked as a consultant for the league in his native Puerto Rico.

In a statement, Alomar said: “I am disappointed, surprised, and upset with today’s news. With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have. My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly.” Alomar did not say whether he had met with the law firm retained by MLB to investigate the allegation.

The Toronto Blue Jays, the team for which Alomar starred on back-to-back World Series champions, said they would sever all ties with him, including removing him from their “Level of Excellence” ring of honor and taking down his banner at their ballpark.

The Hall of Fame, on the other hand, said Alomar would remain — even as Rose remains out because he is on the same ineligible list on which Alomar now appears.

“The National Baseball Hall of Fame was shocked and saddened to learn of the news being shared today about Roberto Alomar,” board chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement.

“When he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in the Class of 2011, Alomar was an eligible candidate in good standing. His plaque will remain on display in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, and his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time.”