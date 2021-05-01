Los Angeles Times earns prestigious APSE ‘triple crown’ honors

After a year of covering sports amid the hardship of a pandemic, the Los Angles Times has earned a “triple crown,” placing among the nation’s best sports sections in all three categories of a prestigious annual journalism contest.

Associated Press Sports Editors judges listed The Times’ daily, Sunday and special sections among their Top 10 for 2020. They had previously cited writers in a slew of Top 10 individual honors.

“The section recognition is especially meaningful because it is a true team award,” Chris Stone, executive sports editor, said in a statement. “It is the truest measure of consistent, collaborative excellence.”

Advertisement

Only two other papers in the large-circulation category — the Seattle Times and the Advocate/Times-Picayune — earned nominations in all three section categories.

For special sections, judges praised The Times’ collection of stories about the Dodgers’ trip to the World Series, a package that was also published in Spanish with help from the Los Angeles Times en Español team.

The Spanish-language coverage in the Los Angles Times Dodgers championship special section, which was recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as one of the Top 10 special sections in the country in 2020. (Los Angeles Times)

Every category involved a coordinated effort by writers, editors, photographers, videographers, designers and members of the audience engagement team. The newspaper’s online coverage earned Top 10 honors in the digital category.

“Last year was one unlike any we had experienced in our lifetimes, which created challenges both practical and creative,” Stone said. “It was also a year rich with stories — triumphant, harrowing, difficult — that needed to be told.”

Writers earned nominations in 10 of 11 APSE individual categories. Nathan Fenno and David Wharton had three Top 10s apiece, and J. Brady McCollough had two. Bill Plaschke again ranked among the 10 best columnists nationwide.

APSE will announce final rankings in each category this summer.