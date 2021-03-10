L.A. Times Sports Receives 11 APSE Top-10 Finishes

Los Angeles Times Sports has earned 11 top honors in the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) competition. The Times was named a Top-10 finisher in the digital category and received 10 nominations in individual categories for writing/video. No other newspaper in the same circulation category (Division A) received more nominations.

“The number of nominations is wonderful, of course,” said Times Executive Sports Editor Chris Stone. “But the range of the stories and platforms recognized by the APSE judges is staggering: A high school basketball team in Michigan, the tragic journey of a rower traversing the Pacific, a first-of-its kind video NFL mock draft, the culinary hedonism of UCLA football, a beautiful 24-page special section — which dropped on International Women’s Day 2020 — on female athletes changing the games we play and watch.”

Stone said he’s particularly gratified that The Times was recognized in a year that was anything but normal due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The games stopped last year, for months, but the Times Sports staff didn’t,” he said. “[The Sports desk] was relentless and imaginative and essential, and it’s thrilling when work we take so much pride in inspires our peers to see it the same way.”

The Top-10 honorees from The Times in individual categories:

Advertisement

Investigative writing: Nathan Fenno

Beat writing: J. Brady McCollough

Breaking news: Nathan Fenno and Tania Ganguli , Dan Woike , Richard Winton , Sonia Kohli and Ben Poston

and , , , and Column writing: Bill Plaschke

Explanatory writing: Nathan Fenno , David Wharton

, Long features: David Wharton and J. Brady McCollough

and Projects: Sammy Jo Hester , David Wharton , Helene Elliott

, , Video: Jason Armond, Mark Potts