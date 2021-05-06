Still don’t know how to pronounce DAZN? Don’t worry, Jerry Jones doesn’t either

Sports fans are conditioned to say “E-S-P-N.” So it makes sense that when DAZN was launched in the United States in 2018 as the newest sports streaming service, there would be a learning curve for fans to discover how to pronounce the name.

Three years later, it appears there are still some who don’t know how to pronounce DAZN, including Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones. The billionaire spoke at a news conference Thursday to promote Canelo Alvarez’s upcoming super middleweight unification fight against Billy Joe Saunders, which is being held at AT&T Stadium. The event will be streamed on DAZN, which Jones pronounced as “D-A-Zone.”

CONFIRMED: Jerry Jones has never heard of DAZN before. #CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/q6DLdnCnA2 — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) May 6, 2021

That is incorrect. As would be spelling out each letter “D-A-Z-N” or even a temptation to think of some fancy mustard. Are you dazed and confused?

The correct pronunciation is “Da Zone.”

While the American tendency might be to assume that this is slang for “The Zone,” DAZN first launched in 2016 in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan, and added Canada a year later before reaching the United States and Italy. The service is now available in more than 200 countries.

Advertisement

“Da” is “yes” in Russian and has multiple meanings in German, primarily “there.”

It’s possible to consider the name is declaring that DAZN, which costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 for a year subscription, is “the zone” for elite boxing content. The company has tried its hand in other sports, offering baseball coverage in 2019, but has found immense success as the home for fights featuring stars such as Canelo and British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. DAZN also hosts an original series, documentaries and features streams of legacy fights.

Might we suggest pioneer rapper Da Brat, Atlanta trap legend OJ Da Juiceman or Grammy-nominated artist DaBaby as future spokespeople for DAZN?