DAZN dips into baseball, occasionally giving Dodgers, Angels fans glimpses at games

“Every team has rabid fans. What’s cool about DAZN and ‘ChangeUp’ is that we’re going to get the fans to their team’s most compelling moments,” Luftman continued. “If you’re a fan of one team, you’re going to want to know how every other team in the division is doing, and when it comes to players like Trout, who’s must-see TV, we’ll have different inserts and gadgets to make it very creative, brilliant and entertaining. It’s baseball with personality and flair.”