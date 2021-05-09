Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sparks acquire forward Gabby Williams from Chicago Sky for Stephanie Watts

Chicago Sky forward Gabby Williams sets up a play.
Chicago Sky forward Gabby Williams sets up a play during the first half of a playoff game against the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 15, 2020 in Bradenton, Fla.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 
The Sparks are adding forward Gabby Williams, but won’t have the former University of Connecticut star until next season.

The Sparks will trade No. 10 overall pick Stephanie Watts and the rights to 2020 second-round pick Leonie Fiebich to the Chicago Sky for Williams, according to a source. Williams will remain on the suspended list for the 2021 season as the French national team member fulfills her international obligations during the Olympic year, but is expected to join the Sparks with a contract extension next year.

Williams, 24, averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 2020. She was drafted fourth overall by the Sky in 2018 after helping UConn to back-to-back national championships in 2015 and 2016.

“We’re excited to bring Gabby Williams into the L.A. Sparks organization,” general manager and coach Derek Fisher said in a statement. “At just 24 years old, Gabby is a versatile player who still has the potential to make a major impact in this league. She fits into what we’re building in Los Angeles and we look forward to the future with her in a Sparks uniform.”

The trade gives the Sparks return on their first-round investment for Watts, a 5-foot-11 guard who, despite the talent to contribute, was unlikely to make the final cut with the Sparks because of roster limitations. Instead of waiving the North Carolina alumna, the Sparks can add a versatile piece for the future.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers college sports and the NBA for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps for the Southern California News Group. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

