BNP Paribas Open tennis finally returns to Indian Wells in October

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, often called tennis’ fifth Grand Slam because it brings the top men’s and women’s players to a luxurious setting and awards big prize money and ranking points, is set to return in October after an absence of more than two years.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was among the first major sports events to be canceled as the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic began to become apparent. The event was scheduled to be played during its usual mid-March timeframe this year but was delayed because of ongoing COVID restrictions. The exact dates likely will be determined in June, when the men’s and women’s professional tours finalize their respective 2021 calendars.

Fans will be admitted to the grounds, organizers said, and the numbers will be determined in accordance with guidelines established by the men’s and women’s tennis tours, the city of Indian Wells and Riverside County. Tickets are expected to go on sale June 21. The size has not been set for the men’s and women’s singles draws. Past tournaments have had 96-player singles draws.

“It was not always smooth sailing, but at the end of the day, with the best interests at heart for tennis as a whole we are here,” tournament director Tommy Haas said during a videoconference call Thursday.

The tournament was last held in 2019 and drew more than 475,000 fans to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Bianca Andreescu won the women’s title and Dominic Thiem won the men’s title, with each earning more than $1.3 million. The total prize money was more than $17 million. Haas said the payout will be the same this year for the event, which is classified in the Masters 1000 category for the men and as a Women’s Tennis Assn. 1000 event for women.

“That’s something that the players are going to be really, really happy about, and that’s how it should be,” Haas said. “They’ve gone through some hard times and they’re having their schedules sort of been upside down with travel restrictions and trying to be in one bubble after another. Hoping that things will be a little bit easier in October. Playing for the prize money that we think they deserve is going to be great, and for big points.”

Heat could pose a problem for competitors if the tournament is played in early October as opposed to later in the month. If there’s no flexibility in the dates, Haas said other weather-related accommodations are possible.

“It could be we have a little bit different type of schedule going on, a couple more late matches to help the players out if we are able to do so. I like that idea,” he said. “And maybe for the fans as well, which is a little more comfortable for them to watch. We’ll definitely play around with that idea as we get closer, for sure.”

Haas also said it’s too early to say which players will compete but expects the usual high-powered field. “I’m pretty enthusiastic and excited about the fact that most of the top players will be showing up,” he said.

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden also will be the site of the World Team Tennis season, from Nov. 13-28. It’s expected that fans will be allowed to attend those matches.