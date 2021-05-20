Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

BNP Paribas Open tennis finally returns to Indian Wells in October

Roger Federer returns a shot during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells.
Roger Federer returns a shot during the 2019 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. The tournament is returning after being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Mark J. Terrill, File / Associated Press)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
Share

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, often called tennis’ fifth Grand Slam because it brings the top men’s and women’s players to a luxurious setting and awards big prize money and ranking points, is set to return in October after an absence of more than two years.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was among the first major sports events to be canceled as the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic began to become apparent. The event was scheduled to be played during its usual mid-March timeframe this year but was delayed because of ongoing COVID restrictions. The exact dates likely will be determined in June, when the men’s and women’s professional tours finalize their respective 2021 calendars.

Sports

BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells canceled because of coronavirus concerns

The sun sets behind the mountains as Federico Delbonis of Argentina plays American Ryan Harrison in the first round at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells.

Sports

BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells canceled because of coronavirus concerns

Organizers for the BNP Paribas Open announced Sunday that this year’s tennis tournament has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans will be admitted to the grounds, organizers said, and the numbers will be determined in accordance with guidelines established by the men’s and women’s tennis tours, the city of Indian Wells and Riverside County. Tickets are expected to go on sale June 21. The size has not been set for the men’s and women’s singles draws. Past tournaments have had 96-player singles draws.

Advertisement

“It was not always smooth sailing, but at the end of the day, with the best interests at heart for tennis as a whole we are here,” tournament director Tommy Haas said during a videoconference call Thursday.

The tournament was last held in 2019 and drew more than 475,000 fans to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Bianca Andreescu won the women’s title and Dominic Thiem won the men’s title, with each earning more than $1.3 million. The total prize money was more than $17 million. Haas said the payout will be the same this year for the event, which is classified in the Masters 1000 category for the men and as a Women’s Tennis Assn. 1000 event for women.

“That’s something that the players are going to be really, really happy about, and that’s how it should be,” Haas said. “They’ve gone through some hard times and they’re having their schedules sort of been upside down with travel restrictions and trying to be in one bubble after another. Hoping that things will be a little bit easier in October. Playing for the prize money that we think they deserve is going to be great, and for big points.”

Sports

Teenager Bianca Andreescu upsets Angelique Kerber in BNP Paribas Open final

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a shot to Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Sports

Teenager Bianca Andreescu upsets Angelique Kerber in BNP Paribas Open final

When it was over, after all the drama of winning the women’s singles championship at Indian Wells against odds similar to winning the lottery, when every bit of physical relief and mental joy had begun to wash over her, Bianca Andreescu found her ultimate comfort zone.

Heat could pose a problem for competitors if the tournament is played in early October as opposed to later in the month. If there’s no flexibility in the dates, Haas said other weather-related accommodations are possible.

“It could be we have a little bit different type of schedule going on, a couple more late matches to help the players out if we are able to do so. I like that idea,” he said. “And maybe for the fans as well, which is a little more comfortable for them to watch. We’ll definitely play around with that idea as we get closer, for sure.”

Haas also said it’s too early to say which players will compete but expects the usual high-powered field. “I’m pretty enthusiastic and excited about the fact that most of the top players will be showing up,” he said.

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden also will be the site of the World Team Tennis season, from Nov. 13-28. It’s expected that fans will be allowed to attend those matches.

Sports
Helene Elliott

Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement