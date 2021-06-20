Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Hawks defeat 76ers in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference finals

Atlanta's Trae Young shoots in front of Philadelphia's Matisse Thybulle during the second half.
Atlanta’s Trae Young shoots in front of Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle, right, during the second half of a 103-96 win in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
By DAN GELSTON
Associated Press
Share
PHILADELPHIA —

Trae Young and the Hawks are taking their stunning turnaround to the Eastern Conference finals.

Young made a late 3-pointer and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series in Philadelphia, a 103-96 victory over the top-seeded 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7.

The Hawks will open their first East finals since 2015 against the Bucks on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Atlanta had been 0-9 in Games 7s on the road.

Advertisement

Clippers

Clippers push Suns, but Devin Booker’s big game and another injury too much in Game 1

Clippers guard Terance Mann and forward Marcus Morris Sr. defend on a shot by Phoenix guard Devin Booker on June 20, 2011.

Clippers

Clippers push Suns, but Devin Booker’s big game and another injury too much in Game 1

Facing a 36-hour turnaround from eliminating Utah to opening at Phoenix, the game Clippers came up short as Devin Booker had a 40-point triple-double to lift the Suns.

More Coverage

Commentary: Clippers have big decisions to make in slowing down Suns
Hawks defeat 76ers in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference finals

But the Hawks ignored their ignominious history and got one in Philly, where they already won in Game 1 and Game 5 and knocked out Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and closed the book on the Process.

Not so deep down, not even the Hawks could have seen this coming, especially in March when they were 14-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference and fired coach Lloyd Pierce.

Under coach Nate McMillan, the Hawks turned into birds of prey and Young led a charge into the postseason for the first time since 2017 that kept rolling with a first-round win over New York.

Embiid, the NBA MVP runner-up, Simmons and a high-priced cast of stars were supposed to put the upstart Hawks in their place. It never happened.

×

Highlights from the Atlanta Hawks’ 103-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.

Young shook off an otherwise off night from the floor and kept shooting until he hit that 3 for a 93-87 lead with 2:31 left in the game.

Kevin Huerter, who led the Hawks with 27 points, sealed the win with three free throws and the packed house of 18,624 fell as silent as it was when the season opened without any fans.

Advertisement

Sixers fans let the home team have it and booed them off the court and were reprimanded by the public address announcer for throwing trash on the court.

Embiid scored 31 points.

This marked only the second year since 1973 — when the NBA began seeding for the playoffs by conference — when neither No. 1 seed will make the conference finals. West No. 1 seed Utah was eliminated by the Clippers.

Clippers

Commentary: Clippers have big decisions to make in slowing down Suns

Sunday, June 20, 2021, Phoenix, Arizona - LA Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) shows frustration after fouling Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) in Game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Clippers

Commentary: Clippers have big decisions to make in slowing down Suns

While the Clippers have problems slowing Suns superstar Devin Booker, limiting center Deandre Ayton is another area of concern following Game 1 loss.

More Coverage

Recap: Suns hold off late Clippers rally to win Game 1

Advertisement

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement