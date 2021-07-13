Advertisement
Sports

When is the 2021 MLB All-Star game? Time, channel, who’s in, who’s out and more

A sign bearing the 2021 MLB All-Star Game logo stands in the upper deck at Coors Field.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
DENVER —

The MLB All-Star game will be on Tuesday evening, with plenty of stars from the two Southland clubs set to take the field.

From the Angels, Shohei Ohtani will play both ways, serving as the American League’s starting pitcher and designated hitter, batting leadoff. He is the first player in Major League Baseball history to earn an All-Star selection as both a hitter and pitcher.

Angels first baseman Jared Walsh will be available off the bench.

The Dodgers will have four players represented on the National League squad: Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and Walker Buehler. Muncy is the lone starter of that group, batting second as the NL’s designated hitter.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is the NL manager, after his club’s World Series title last year.

Here’s everything you need to know for the game.

When does it start?

4:30 p.m. PDT

What channel?

Fox

Does it count?

Since 2017, the All-Star game has been nothing more than an exhibition, no longer used to decide home-field advantage in the World Series. This year, that made it easier for MLB to tweak the game’s rule, allowing Ohtani to effectively be counted as two separate players — a pitcher and a hitter — so that he won’t have to exit the game as a batter after his pitching outing is complete.

Are there other quirks?

This year, MLB broke with its tradition of having players wear their respective team’s home and away jerseys in the game, instead creating special NL and AL jerseys that were not exactly heralded by fans — or even players.

Weren’t Mike Trout and Mookie Betts All-Stars?

Yes, the former MVPs from the Angels and Dodgers were both All-Star selections. However, Trout is on the 60-day injured list with a calf strain and Betts decided not to participate citing injury concerns.

Among other notable absences, all four Houston Astros picked for the game opted out for injury-related reasons or to take paternity leave. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the league would review all cases of players who opted out to ensure they met one of the exceptions to the league’s mandatory-attendance policy for the event.

When does the regular season resume?

After Tuesday’s game, all 30 clubs will be off on Wednesday and then only the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play on Thursday. All other teams, including the Dodgers and Angels, are back in action beginning Friday.

Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.

