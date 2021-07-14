California surfer Kolohe Andino gets ready to head to Tokyo for the Summer Games

Next stop, Tokyo.
San Clemente surfer and Team USA member Kolohe Andino got in some last-minute practice Tuesday before heading to the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games for the debut of surfing.
Andino’s father, Dino Andino, a former pro surfer, and U.S. Olympic coach Brett Simpson were on hand for the training session. It was Andino’s last practice before heading to Japan on Wednesday.
Andino and John John Florence of Hawaii will make up the U.S. men’s team. Another San Clemente surfer, Caroline Marks, and Carissa Moore of Hawaii form the U.S. women’s team.
