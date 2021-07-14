California surfer Kolohe Andino gets ready to head to Tokyo for the Summer Games

Next stop, Tokyo.

San Clemente surfer and Team USA member Kolohe Andino got in some last-minute practice Tuesday before heading to the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games for the debut of surfing.

Andino’s father, Dino Andino, a former pro surfer, and U.S. Olympic coach Brett Simpson were on hand for the training session. It was Andino’s last practice before heading to Japan on Wednesday.

Andino and John John Florence of Hawaii will make up the U.S. men’s team. Another San Clemente surfer, Caroline Marks, and Carissa Moore of Hawaii form the U.S. women’s team.

Kolohe Andino, left, poses for a photo with a young fan while getting in some last-minute Olympic training at Bolsa Chica State Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Kolohe Andino does a backside snap while getting in some last-minute Olympic training at Bolsa Chica State Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Team U.S.A. coach Brett Simpson, center, congratulates Kolohe Andino on a good training session at Bolsa Chica State Beach. Andino’s father, Dino Andino, is seated on the left.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Kolohe Andino, left, paddles out during last-minute training session at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Surfer Kolohe Andino, from left, talks to his U.S. Olympic coach, Brett Simpson, and his father, Dino Andino, at Bolsa Chica State Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

