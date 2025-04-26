Prep talk: Southland natives selected for USA national softball team

Southern California is a hotbed for softball talent, so it comes as no surprise that the USA national team’s 15-person roster for the World Games in Chengdu, China, is loaded with local products.

Look at all the locals https://t.co/gUtY5zCC3W — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 25, 2025

Players either went to high school locally or played for UCLA.

They include Oaks Christian and UCLA standout Maya Brady and St. Anthony and Oklahoma star Tiare Jennings. There’s Rachel Garcia from Highland and UCLA. Amanda Lorenz was a star at Moorpark and Florida.

Kinzie Hansen went to Norco and Oklahoma. It’s a who’s who of players who have been great in youth softball and college softball. …

The Southern Section released its boys’volleyball and lacrosse playoff pairings. Here’s the link for volleyball. Here’s boys’ lacrosse. Here’s girls’ lacrosse.

