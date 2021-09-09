Sparks squander chance to boost playoff hopes with loss to Sun

Two spots in the playoffs remain up for grabs. No one has stepped up to claim them.

With the Sparks’ 75-57 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Thursday at Staples Center, the four teams remaining in the playoff hunt have combined for 17 straight losses. Six of those belong to the Sparks, who have just three regular-season games remaining.

L.A. fell a full game behind of the eighth-place New York Liberty with Thursday’s loss in which Nneka Ogwumike had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the team. The seventh-place Dallas Wings (12-17) are in seventh place while the Washington Mystics (10-18) are ninth.

The Sun’s MVP candidate Jonquel Jones dominated with 21 points and 14 rebounds as Connecticut (23-6) stretched its winning streak to 11. Jones scored 10 points during Connecticut’s 17-0 to start the game and grabbed as many rebounds in the first three quarters (13) as the entire Sparks team during that time.

Connecticut shot 26 free throws, making 24 of them, compared to seven-of-nine free throw attempts from the Sparks.

A matchup with the league-leading Sun was guaranteed to be physical, underscoring just how much the Sparks needed Chiney Ogwumike. The forward who had missed the previous three games with right knee soreness — the same knee that required surgery in 2015 and caused Ogwumike to sit out last season for precautionary reasons — brings much-needed toughness, head coach Derek Fisher acknowledged before the game.

“She’s not shy to tell you she’s bigger than her sister and she plays bigger,” Fisher said with a smile. “You miss that.”

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, left, battles Sparks forward Lauren Cox for a rebound during the first half Thursday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

With the Sparks down 17-0 in the first quarter, the 6-foot-3 Ogwumike entered the game and immediately lifted the team. The forward found her 6-foot-2 older sister Nneka Ogwumike for a layup, scored on another point-blank shot and got a steal that pushed Erica Wheeler into a fastbreak chance.

But as Wheeler run the court and knocked down a mid-range jumper, Ogwumike was watching intently from the other free throw line. The knee injury that’s limited the former No. 1 draft pick to just seven games had not fully subsided.

Ogwumike played just four first-quarter minutes, often not running back on offense after helping secure a defensive stop or acting as an immobile decoy on offense. She finished with two points, one assist and one steal in six minutes, needing to leave the court late in the second quarter after an awkward landing that left her grabbing her right knee.