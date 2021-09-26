Photos: Matthew Stafford and the Rams defeat the Buccaneers

Share
The Rams picked up an important win Sunday, defeating Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 at SoFi Stadium to remain unbeaten on the season.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Wally Skalij chronicled some of the biggest moments of the game. Check out his best shots from the contest.
