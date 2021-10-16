Looking back at the Dodgers’ history in National League Championship Series games

Dodgers’ Rick Monday watches his game-winning home run against the Montreal Expos during Game 5 of the 1981 NLCS. (Rusty Kennedy / Associated Press)

Dodgers 3, Montreal Expos 2

Game 1: at Dodgers 5, Expos 2

Game 2: Expos 3, at Dodgers 0

Game 3: at Expos 4, Dodgers 1

Game 4: Dodgers 7, at Expos 1

Game 5: Dodgers 2, at Expos 1

MVP: Burt Hooton, 2-0, 0.00 ERA in 14.2 innings

Recap: With the score tied 1-1 going into the ninth inning of Game 5, Montreal brought in their ace, Steve Rogers, to pitch the ninth, and he gave up a home run to Rick Monday with two out to put the Dodgers in the lead. “I didn’t know where the heck the ball was,” Monday said. “I had to look at the outfielders to see where the ball went. I saw the two outfielders turn at the wall and then realized that it went out of the park. I almost fell down between second and third.” The Expos got two two-out walks in the bottom of the ninth off of Fernando Valenzuela, but Bob Welch came on to get the final out and send the Dodgers to the World Series.