Here’s how the Dodgers have fared against the Braves in the postseason

A look at the postseason history between the Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves:
1996 NLDS
Atlanta 3, Dodgers 0
Game 1: Braves 2, at Dodgers 1 (10)
Game 2: Braves 3, at Dodgers 2
Game 3: at Braves 5, Dodgers 2
Recap: John Smoltz and Ramon Martinez dueled in Game 1, with Smoltz giving up a run in nine innings and Martinez a run in eight innings. Javy Lopez hit a home run in the top of the 10th off of Antonio Osuna for what proved to be the winning run. The Braves trailed 2-1 in the seventh inning of Game 2 before homers by Fred McGriff and Jermaine Dye off of Ismael Valdez put the Braves ahead for good.
2013 NLDS
Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
Game 1: Dodgers 6, at Braves 1
Game 2: at Braves 4, Dodgers 3
Game 3: at Dodgers 13, Braves 6
Game 4: at Dodgers 4, Braves 3
The Dodgers will face the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. Here’s how the Dodgers have fared in their previous 14 trips to that series.
Recap: Carl Crawford homered twice in Game 4, but the big blow came in the bottom of the eighth, when, with Yasiel Puig on second and closer Craig Kimbrel ready in the Braves bullpen, Juan Uribe homered into the Dodgers bullpen to put them ahead for good.
2018 NLDS
Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
Game 1: at Dodgers 6, Braves 0
Game 2: at Dodgers 3, Braves 0
Game 3: at Braves 6, Dodgers 5
Game 4: Dodgers 6, at Braves 2
Recap: The Dodgers hit eight homers in the four games, two each by Max Muncy and Manny Machado, and their pitching held Atlanta in check for most of the series.
2020 NLCS
Dodgers 4, Atlanta Braves 3
all games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
Dodgers had “home-field” advantage
Game 1: Braves 5, Dodgers 1
Game 2: Braves 8, Dodgers 7
Game 3: Dodgers 15, Braves 3
Game 4: Braves 10, Dodgers 2
Game 5: Dodgers 7, Braves 3
Game 6: Dodgers 3, Braves 1
Game 7: Dodgers 4, Braves 3
MVP: Corey Seager (5 homers, 11 RBIs)
Recap: All games were played at the home stadium of the Texas Rangers because of the pandemic, and crowd controls limited attendance at the games to around 11,000. The Dodgers scored a record 11 runs in the first inning of Game 3, but had fallen behind in the series 3-1, after Game 4. Dodgers catcher Will Smith homered off of Braves reliever Will Smith to give the Dodgers the lead in the sixth inning of Game 5. In the fourth inning of Game 7, Tony Gonsolin walked the first two batters and gave up an RBI single to Austin Riley to put the Braves in the lead. With runners on second and third bases and nobody out, Justin Turner fielded a Nick Markakis ground ball and threw home to prevent Dansby Swanson from scoring. In the ensuing rundown, Turner dove, tagged Swanson on the shoe and scrambled to his knees to throw out Riley trying to advance to third. Mookie Betts made a game-saving catch, robbing Freddie Freeman of a home run in the fifth inning. Cody Bellinger gave the Dodgers their first lead with a homer off of Chris Martin in the seventh. Julio Urías pitched the last three innings to pick up the win.