Here’s how the Dodgers have fared against the Braves in the postseason

Dodgers player celebrate a home run by Justin Turner during the first inning in Game 6 of the 2020 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Dodgers 4, Atlanta Braves 3

all games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Dodgers had “home-field” advantage

Game 1: Braves 5, Dodgers 1

Game 2: Braves 8, Dodgers 7

Game 3: Dodgers 15, Braves 3

Game 4: Braves 10, Dodgers 2

Game 5: Dodgers 7, Braves 3

Game 6: Dodgers 3, Braves 1

Game 7: Dodgers 4, Braves 3

MVP: Corey Seager (5 homers, 11 RBIs)

Recap: All games were played at the home stadium of the Texas Rangers because of the pandemic, and crowd controls limited attendance at the games to around 11,000. The Dodgers scored a record 11 runs in the first inning of Game 3, but had fallen behind in the series 3-1, after Game 4. Dodgers catcher Will Smith homered off of Braves reliever Will Smith to give the Dodgers the lead in the sixth inning of Game 5. In the fourth inning of Game 7, Tony Gonsolin walked the first two batters and gave up an RBI single to Austin Riley to put the Braves in the lead. With runners on second and third bases and nobody out, Justin Turner fielded a Nick Markakis ground ball and threw home to prevent Dansby Swanson from scoring. In the ensuing rundown, Turner dove, tagged Swanson on the shoe and scrambled to his knees to throw out Riley trying to advance to third. Mookie Betts made a game-saving catch, robbing Freddie Freeman of a home run in the fifth inning. Cody Bellinger gave the Dodgers their first lead with a homer off of Chris Martin in the seventh. Julio Urías pitched the last three innings to pick up the win.