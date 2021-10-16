Advertisement
Sports

Here’s how the Dodgers have fared against the Braves in the postseason

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tags out Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson to start a double play during Game 7 of the 2020 National League Championship Series.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 
1

A look at the postseason history between the Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves:

2

1996 NLDS

Atlanta’s Jermaine Dye, right, high–fives teammate Eddie Perez after hitting a home run against the Dodgers in Game 2 of the 1996 NLDS.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Atlanta 3, Dodgers 0

Game 1: Braves 2, at Dodgers 1 (10)
Game 2: Braves 3, at Dodgers 2
Game 3: at Braves 5, Dodgers 2

Recap: John Smoltz and Ramon Martinez dueled in Game 1, with Smoltz giving up a run in nine innings and Martinez a run in eight innings. Javy Lopez hit a home run in the top of the 10th off of Antonio Osuna for what proved to be the winning run. The Braves trailed 2-1 in the seventh inning of Game 2 before homers by Fred McGriff and Jermaine Dye off of Ismael Valdez put the Braves ahead for good.

3

2013 NLDS

Dodgers’ Adrian González and Atlanta’s Elliot Johnson watch from the ground after González was tagged out during Game 3 of the 2013 NLDS.
(Paul Buck / EPA)

Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

Game 1: Dodgers 6, at Braves 1
Game 2: at Braves 4, Dodgers 3
Game 3: at Dodgers 13, Braves 6
Game 4: at Dodgers 4, Braves 3

Recap: Carl Crawford homered twice in Game 4, but the big blow came in the bottom of the eighth, when, with Yasiel Puig on second and closer Craig Kimbrel ready in the Braves bullpen, Juan Uribe homered into the Dodgers bullpen to put them ahead for good.

4

2018 NLDS

(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

Game 1: at Dodgers 6, Braves 0
Game 2: at Dodgers 3, Braves 0
Game 3: at Braves 6, Dodgers 5
Game 4: Dodgers 6, at Braves 2

Recap: The Dodgers hit eight homers in the four games, two each by Max Muncy and Manny Machado, and their pitching held Atlanta in check for most of the series.

5

2020 NLCS

Dodgers player celebrate a home run by Justin Turner during the first inning in Game 6 of the 2020 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Dodgers 4, Atlanta Braves 3
all games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
Dodgers had “home-field” advantage

Game 1: Braves 5, Dodgers 1
Game 2: Braves 8, Dodgers 7
Game 3: Dodgers 15, Braves 3
Game 4: Braves 10, Dodgers 2
Game 5: Dodgers 7, Braves 3
Game 6: Dodgers 3, Braves 1
Game 7: Dodgers 4, Braves 3
MVP: Corey Seager (5 homers, 11 RBIs)

Recap: All games were played at the home stadium of the Texas Rangers because of the pandemic, and crowd controls limited attendance at the games to around 11,000. The Dodgers scored a record 11 runs in the first inning of Game 3, but had fallen behind in the series 3-1, after Game 4. Dodgers catcher Will Smith homered off of Braves reliever Will Smith to give the Dodgers the lead in the sixth inning of Game 5. In the fourth inning of Game 7, Tony Gonsolin walked the first two batters and gave up an RBI single to Austin Riley to put the Braves in the lead. With runners on second and third bases and nobody out, Justin Turner fielded a Nick Markakis ground ball and threw home to prevent Dansby Swanson from scoring. In the ensuing rundown, Turner dove, tagged Swanson on the shoe and scrambled to his knees to throw out Riley trying to advance to third. Mookie Betts made a game-saving catch, robbing Freddie Freeman of a home run in the fifth inning. Cody Bellinger gave the Dodgers their first lead with a homer off of Chris Martin in the seventh. Julio Urías pitched the last three innings to pick up the win.

SportsDodgers
Houston Mitchell

Houston Mitchell is an assistant sports editor, writer of the Dodgers Dugout newsletter and editor of all of the sports newsletters for the Los Angeles Times.