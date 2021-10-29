College football picks: No. 8 Michigan State edges No. 6 Michigan; Utah beats UCLA

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, left, and running back Kenneth Walker III celebrate Walker’s touchdown run against Western Kentucky on Oct. 2 in East Lansing, Mich. (Al Goldis / Associated Press)

Two of the more surprising unbeaten teams in the country happen to share a state border and really hate one another. In 113 meetings, Michigan and Michigan State have never been unbeaten and ranked in the top 10 when they played, so there’s a good reason ESPN College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will air from East Lansing. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines are a four-point favorite on the road, which will certainly be made clear to Mel Tucker’s Spartans, who beat Michigan last year in Ann Arbor 30-27. Michigan has a collection of players like star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who came back because of 2020’s bitter taste, while Michigan State has a lot of guys like stud running back Kenneth Walker III, who transferred in and has no experience in this rivalry. The game will come down to the play of each team’s steady but unheralded quarterback, and Michigan State’s Payton Thorne has much better wide receivers than Michigan’s Cade McNamara. Michigan State 31, Michigan 27