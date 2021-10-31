NFL Week 8: Mike White rallies Jets past Bengals; Steelers top Browns

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, leading the New York Jets to a wild 34-31 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

White, starting in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson, pulled off an improbable victory for the Jets (2-5) while going 37 of 45 — setting an NFL record for the most completions in a player’s first start. He joined Cam Newton (2011) as the only players since at least 1950 to throw for 400 or more yards in their first career start.

White overcame two early interceptions and also became the Jets’ first 400-yard passer since Vinny Testaverde on Dec. 24, 2000, a span of 327 games. And he even left for a few plays with a neck injury.

Joe Burrow threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns for the Bengals (5-3), who led 31-20 midway through the fourth quarter. Rookie Ja’Marr Chase finished with just three receptions for 32 yards, including a 2-yard TD in the second quarter.

