College football picks: Michigan State outlasts Purdue, Tennessee wins and USC falls

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne looks to pass during a win over Michigan State on Oct. 30. (Al Goldis / Associated Press)

This has emotional letdown game written all over it for the Spartans, who came back from a 16-point deficit to knock off rival Michigan last Saturday and fully inserted themselves into the playoff race. They might know that Purdue under Jeff Brohm has been an assassin of top-five opponents — then-No. 2 Iowa the most recent victim — but there’s no denying that this trip to West Lafayette should be fraught with difficulty for Michigan State. Still, there just seems to be something special about these Spartans, who will be led once again by Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker III. Michigan State 31, Purdue 26