NFL Week 12 best bets: Three games with intriguing odds, including Rams-Packers

Thanksgiving week is a bit of a tricky one for NFL handicappers. Six teams play on short rest with the annual Turkey Day trio of games. There are a lot of different schools of thought regarding teams playing at home or on the road during Thanksgiving. Is it easier for players to be completely away from family and focused on business, or is it better for them to be at home and get the chance to spend time with family before or after the game.

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are, of course, used to it by playing at home on Thanksgiving. Their opponents sometimes aren’t.

One of this season’s Thanksgiving games — Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints — is among those that stand out for bettors heading into Week 12 of the season. Here’s a look at three games with early intriguing betting lines: