Djokovic says he has ‘exemption permission’ to enter Australia

Tennis star Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday that he received “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia, which has strict coronavirus rules for entry into the country.

Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against COVID-19, a requirement to play in Melbourne in the tennis season’s first Grand Slam tournament.

If Djokovic does plays in Melbourne, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Swiss great Roger Federer and Spanish star Rafael Nadal on 20.