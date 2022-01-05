From AB to TO? Terrell Owens wants a shot at replacing Antonio Brown on the Bucs

With the Antonio Brown era in Tampa Bay seemingly coming to an end last weekend, the Buccaneers appear to need help at receiver with the playoffs less than two weeks away.

Lucky for them, one of the all-time best players at that position says he’s ready, willing and able to jump right in and help the Bucs defend their Super Bowl title.

It’s Terrell Owens.

OK, sure, he’s 48. But that’s only three years, seven months and 27 days older than Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who is still playing at an MVP level.

And, yeah, Owens hasn’t played in the NFL since 2010, but the Hall of Famer said on the podcast he co-hosts with fellow former NFL receiver Matthew Hatchette that he has kept himself in top physical shape and is game ready.

“I’ve been working out the course of this entire season. There was an owner that reached out to me at beginning of the season, told me to keep myself in shape just in case anything happened,” Owens said on Tuesday’s episode of “Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch.”

“I have done that.”

The Buccaneers already have clinched the NFC South title and would only need Owens’ services for the playoffs, a fact T.O. said would work in his favor.

“If you think about where they are in the season, they don’t need me for a 16-game season. Three to four games at the max,” Owens said. “So, yes, I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and can be productive.”

He pointed to third-down and red zone situations as specific areas where his skills and experience might come in handy.

“I get in there, I do my thing,” Owens said.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Sunday that Brown was no longer part of the team after the receiver exited the field during the Buccaneers’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets earlier that day.

The circumstances around the incident remain unclear and the Buccaneers have yet to officially release Brown, who has a troubled history and recently returned to the team after a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 policy.

With leading receiver Chris Godwin out for the postseason following knee surgery and Brown presumably gone, the Buccaneers might benefit from adding a free agent receiver. While there are younger, non-retired options out there, Owens said he just wants a chance to “state his case.”

“At the end of the day, I know that I can do it. When you think about this country and what it’s based off of, we’re supposed to be a country of second, third, whatever chances. Look at the chances A.B. had, look at how many chances that Josh Gordon has had. Who’s to say that I can’t go out there and do it?”