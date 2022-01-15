Advertisement
Novak Djokovic out of Australian Open, to be deported after losing visa appeal

Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility before attending a court hearing.
Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility before attending a court hearing in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday.
(James Ross / AAP via AP)
Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — 

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order.

Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds.

The decision likely means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported.

A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia, though it could be waived.

The minister cancelled the visa on the grounds that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia.”

Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled Jan. 6 at Melbourne’s airport hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of the year.

A border official cancelled his visa after deciding Djokovic didn’t qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors.

