Super Bowl LVI: Kickoff time, teams, how to watch and halftime show

The Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. For the second consecutive season, a team will be hosting a Super Bowl matchup in its home stadium — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last year on home turf.

The Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl following their 27-24 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. It marks the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season, when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. (AJ Mast / Associated Press)

The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium to reach their first Super Bowl since the 2018 season. The Rams’ victory ended their six-game losing streak to the rival 49ers. The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals and the Buccaneers before Sunday’s NFC title triumph. The Rams’ only Super Bowl win came at the end of the 1999 season when the “Greatest Show on Turf” powered the then-St. Louis franchise to a thrilling win over the Tennessee Titans.