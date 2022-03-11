All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon reaches two-year, $44-million contract with Giants

Free-agent left-hander Carlos Rodon agreed to terms on a two-year, $44-million contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The deal is pending a physical with the defending National League West champions, the person told the Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t announced. The agreement came one day after the Major League Baseball lockout ended.

Rodon, 29, spent his first seven major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox, so this will mark his first stint in the NL. He is coming off a career-best season in which he set a high for wins in going 13-5 with a career-low 2.37 ERA over 24 starts.

Rodon also made his first All-Star team in helping the White Sox win the American League Central. But Rodon, who has been hampered by arm and shoulder troubles, pitched just 28 innings in the last two months of the season and was ineffective in his one playoff start against the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series.

He will help fill out a rotation alongside ace Logan Webb and left-hander Alex Wood. The Giants lost right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this offseason on a five-year, $110-million deal and declined right-hander Johnny Cueto’s $22-million contract option.

Wood received a two-year, $25-million contract to stay with San Francisco, which won a franchise-record 107 games last season before losing to the Dodgers in the NL Division Series.