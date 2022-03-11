Advertisement
Share
Sports

All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon reaches two-year, $44-million contract with Giants

Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitches for the White Sox against the Astros during Game 4 of the ALDS on Oct. 12, 2021.
Left-hander Carlos Rodon went 13-5 with a career-low 2.37 ERA over 24 starts for the Chicago White Sox in 2021.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)
By Janie McCauley
Associated Press
Share
SAN FRANCISCO — 

Free-agent left-hander Carlos Rodon agreed to terms on a two-year, $44-million contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The deal is pending a physical with the defending National League West champions, the person told the Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t announced. The agreement came one day after the Major League Baseball lockout ended.

Rodon, 29, spent his first seven major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox, so this will mark his first stint in the NL. He is coming off a career-best season in which he set a high for wins in going 13-5 with a career-low 2.37 ERA over 24 starts.

Rodon also made his first All-Star team in helping the White Sox win the American League Central. But Rodon, who has been hampered by arm and shoulder troubles, pitched just 28 innings in the last two months of the season and was ineffective in his one playoff start against the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series.

Advertisement

Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw shows a look of satisfaction.

Dodgers

He’s staying in L.A.: Clayton Kershaw agrees to one-year deal with Dodgers

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw will remain with the only franchise he’s ever played for after agreeing to a one-year deal Friday.

He will help fill out a rotation alongside ace Logan Webb and left-hander Alex Wood. The Giants lost right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this offseason on a five-year, $110-million deal and declined right-hander Johnny Cueto’s $22-million contract option.

Wood received a two-year, $25-million contract to stay with San Francisco, which won a franchise-record 107 games last season before losing to the Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement