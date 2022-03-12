Letters to Sports: Clayton Kershaw is back, and so is baseball

Yes! Kershaw signed on for another year. He has to be, to paraphrase Plaschke, a lifer like Koufax and Drysdale. Amen. He’s earned it, the right to get paid by the Dodgers for whatever any team is willing to pay. One uniform. One team. The one and only Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jeff Wood

Newhall

::

The re-signing of Kershaw, a good guy on and off the mound, almost balances out the ridiculous and wasted signing of Trevor Bauer last season.

Advertisement

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

Labor strife

Actual baseball players should have the ability to catch, throw and hit a baseball. That’s why a pitcher who can hit well is more valuable than one with lesser skills. When a pitcher is coming to the plate is also a factor in strategic decisions.

The National League, in my opinion, was real baseball.

If they really adopt designated hitters they are just as bogus as the American League.

Dave Thoma

Ventura

::

I’ve been following the Dodgers and baseball since 1958 when I was 10. Koufax and Drysdale are still my heroes, but it has become so much about money. Pure greed. I may be only one baseball fan, but due to recent events I am a baseball fan no longer. I’ll spend the remaining years finding a better way to spend time.

Brad Heald

Henderson, Nev.

::

I have been reading and enjoying the sports letters for years. Over time I have noticed a recurring theme: Whenever there is a player/management conflict severe enough to cause cancellation of some of the season, letter writers will assert that “enough is enough” and that fans should boycott attendance when the games are resumed.

Although my crystal ball is old and a little cracked, I can tell you that the only place a fan boycott will occur is in your dreams.

Ralph Martinez

Arcadia

::

I confess to being a solid Joe Kelly fan, but his surprisingly poignant and heartfelt channeling of his inner Jim Murray was just what I, another frustrated MLB fan, needed right now. Exasperated by long suffering blackouts and scornful lockouts, Joe’s warm insights into the heart and spirit of baseball from an MLB star is a refreshing reminder that the MLB players themselves (mostly) love the game as much or more than we fans. As for the owners … maybe not so much.

Somewhere, Joe’s essay has Tommy Lasorda and Jim Murray nodding and smiling and saying, “Well said, Joe!”

Patrick Leonard

La Quinta

::

Dear Joe Kelly, I could never forget baseball. Thank you for your plea for patience to all of us fans and for your homage to the game we love. I agree with you that baseball is the “thinking man’s game.” However, as a female who is a lifelong Dodger fan, I suggest calling it a “thinking FAN’S game.” No hard feelings, Joe. Can’t wait to see you back on the mound! Bring your mariachi jacket.

Laura Owen

Pacific Palisades

Bauer debate

What a travesty Trevor Bauer has been put through for the past nine months. How hard is it to “investigate” a “he says, she says” sexual allegation? The D.A. won’t prosecute because there wasn’t enough evidence, which should be good enough for MLB. Give the guy his life back and bring to a close this stretched out farce of an “investigation” as he has already lost half a season, punishment enough for bad judgment.

Ken Blake

Brea

::

I continually see reporters from The Times strongly stating that Trevor Bauer must be released because of his horrible interaction with a female. Although I in no way support his actions it must be remembered that his female partner was a willing participant in the interaction and actually returned to his home for another sexual meeting. But what about Kobe Bryant? Was Kobe suspended by the NBA while sexual assault allegations were investigated?? NO. Did the Lakers suspend him? NO. Did The Times demand he be released? NO NO NO. Did the fans turn on him? NO. Kobe is an L.A. icon. This is an example of a double standard at its most severe state.

Bruce Olson

Upland

Lakers legacies

On Saturday, March 5, I decided to see how former Lakers players were performing. What did I see? The youngsters are doing all right. Here are their points: Ingram 29, Caldwell-Pope 28, Randle 25 and Kuzma 22. Lakers fans can compare those numbers to our current team players on their next outing. It hurts this fan to watch this team and its lack of effort and shooting skills (with the exception of LeBron James).

Richard Leeds

Irvine

::

All the noise (including from The Times) about getting rid of LeBron James is only half right. Watching him play on a daily basis at the level he performs makes him a keeper. On the other hand, LeBron the General Manager should have been fired long ago. In the end the Lakers record shows the price of the player was far outweighed by the underperformance of his aging buddies.

Robert Goldstone

Corona del Mar

::

Well, now we know the only time LeBron James will play to win is when a Rams player is in the stands. I think the front office ought to give the entire Rams team season tickets and make sure that at least one of them attends all remaining games.

It’s obvious that he doesn’t care if the fans are happy, but is really into showing what he can do in front of a football superstar.

Gail Winkles

Whittier

::

Bill Plaschke never ceases to amaze. His latest over-reaction to the Russell Westbrook situation is just another example of his silly bandwagoning. In fact, Westbrook does not deserve criticism and abuse of his family name, neither by fans nor ill-informed journalists. The Lakers knew who they were getting in this trade. Criticism instead should be levied on the GM tandem of LeBron James and Rob Pelinka.

Axel Hubert

Santa Monica

::

Russell Westbrook, are you kidding me? You make millions and millions a year, and you’re complaining about heckling fans hurting your feelings?

Jack Wolf

Westwood

::

The cast of “Winning Time” was offended by how the Lakers were depicted in their game against the Rockets.

George Sands

Torrance

Coach K comparison

Congratulations to Coach K for a sterling coaching career both on and off the court. But I’m sorry, ESPN and other East Coast mouthpieces are rewriting history by referring to him as the GOAT. That honor will always go to John Wooden, with his 10 national championships in an era when the tournament contained no stiffs, but only conference champions. Coach K simply had too many tournament disappointments to compete with the real GOAT.

Alan Abajian

Alta Loma

::

Comparing Coach K to Coach W is like comparing Michael Jordan to Kobe. It can’t be done. The only commonality is in the name of the game. The game changed so much, rules, tactics, etc., that they were the best at what they did in completely different universes.

Tony Schaffer

Los Angeles

Not so regal coverage

While the millionaire baseball players are haggling with the billionaire owners, the poor L.A. Times can’t afford a beat writer to cover the Associated Press Kings.

Reggie Reginato

Santa Barbara

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com