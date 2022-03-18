Cal State Fullerton can’t keep pace with Duke in NCAA tournament loss

They stood in the long shadow of a legend, plucky upstarts hoping to upend the bluest of bluebloods.

Confidence was never a question for Cal State Fullerton as it entered its fourth-ever NCAA tournament and second in five seasons. That belief had been earned over an unexpected season spent facing down adversity. Even legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and a lineup of NBA lottery picks couldn’t shake that.

But confidence and sheer will alone could only take 15th-seeded Fullerton so far in a 78-61 loss to No. 2 Duke.

In the end, it was size and athleticism that would rule the day, as the Blue Devils bullied the Titans, maintaining their choke hold long enough to stymie Fullerton’s repeated attempts to pull the game closer.

The Titans certainly tried, cutting big lead after big lead. They did so with a balanced offensive attack that saw four players score in double figures. Damari Milstead led the way for Fullerton, scoring 12.

Still, it was no match for Duke’s starting five, each of whom scored in double figures, led by Paolo Banchero with 17.

It was Banchero who proved to be a force down low, making life difficult on the Big West’s top scorer, E.J. Anosike. The 6-foot-7 forward had often been the big man in small lineups for Fullerton, but he struggled to overcome that size advantage against Duke, scoring just 10 points.