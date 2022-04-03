2022 MLB baseball season preview: Complete coverage

With baseball’s seemingly traditional offseason lockout in the rear-view mirror for the foreseeable future, it’s time for the Angels, Dodgers and Major League Baseball‘s 28 other teams to “Play Ball!” on the 2022 season.

The Dodgers are widely considered a favorite to win the World Series after falling short of their goal last season. The Angels are considered among many to employ the game’s two best players, but will that be enough to dissolve their seven-year playoff drought?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dodgers, Angels and Major League Baseball heading into the season.