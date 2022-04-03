Advertisement
Sports

2022 MLB baseball season preview: Complete coverage

Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Walker Buehler and Shohei Ohtani side by side.
Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Walker Buehler and Shohei Ohtani are among the players to watch as the 2022 MLB season gets underway.
(Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
With baseball’s seemingly traditional offseason lockout in the rear-view mirror for the foreseeable future, it’s time for the Angels, Dodgers and Major League Baseball‘s 28 other teams to “Play Ball!” on the 2022 season.

The Dodgers are widely considered a favorite to win the World Series after falling short of their goal last season. The Angels are considered among many to employ the game’s two best players, but will that be enough to dissolve their seven-year playoff drought?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dodgers, Angels and Major League Baseball heading into the season.

A cartoon drawing depicting a Dodgers player and a Braves player pointing at each other, inspired by the Spiderman meme

Remember the 90s Braves? Dodgers must win World Series to avoid comparison

If the Dodgers are to build a legacy and even start a conversation about a potential dynasty, they need to win more than just division titles.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is ready for the 2022 season: ‘Aim higher and higher’

Shohei Ohtani and many in the Angels organization believe the two-way sensation can improve on his historic 2021 season.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, runs out an infield grounder during the third inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Ohtani was out. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

What’s the ‘Shohei Ohtani rule?’ A look at MLB rule changes for 2022 and beyond

The ‘Shohei Ohtani rule’ will benefit teams beyond just the Angels and their two-way star. Here’s a look at all the new rules coming to MLB this season.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. --WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25, 2017: Dodgers fans wave souvenir towels.

After 42 years and a COVID delay, Dodger Stadium readies for All-Star moment

The Dodgers were supposed to host the 2020 All-Star game, but that was canceled by the pandemic. They’ll finally get it after waiting 42 years for another shot.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, beats the throw to Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy.

Commentary: Is this the end of the National League as we know it?

The designated hitter is now part of both leagues. Each team will play every other team in 2023. The days of the traditional NL and AL are over.

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle

Commentary: It’s time for baseball to realign its divisions. Here’s what it should look like

With the lines between the American and National leagues being blurred, MLB has a great opportunity for division realignment in the future.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate.

‘He’s just that talented’: Stories from Walker Buehler’s rise as Dodgers ace

Named the opening day starter for the first time in his career, Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler always makes quite an impression on those around him.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) delivers during.

Five ways the Craig Kimbrel trade bolsters Dodgers’ pitching, balances the roster

Trading AJ Pollock comes with risks, but adding a proven closer such as Craig Kimbrel was too valuable an opportunity for the Dodgers to pass up.

Kansas City Royals' Edward Oliveras (14) steals second base as Los Angeles Angels shortstop Tyler Wade.

Tyler Wade says joining Angels has been ‘a breath of fresh air’ for him

Tyler Wade, who will be splitting time at second base for the Angels this season, explains why he’s happy to be back in Southern California.

