2022 MLB baseball season preview: Complete coverage
With baseball’s seemingly traditional offseason lockout in the rear-view mirror for the foreseeable future, it’s time for the Angels, Dodgers and Major League Baseball‘s 28 other teams to “Play Ball!” on the 2022 season.
The Dodgers are widely considered a favorite to win the World Series after falling short of their goal last season. The Angels are considered among many to employ the game’s two best players, but will that be enough to dissolve their seven-year playoff drought?
Here’s everything you need to know about the Dodgers, Angels and Major League Baseball heading into the season.
If the Dodgers are to build a legacy and even start a conversation about a potential dynasty, they need to win more than just division titles.
Shohei Ohtani and many in the Angels organization believe the two-way sensation can improve on his historic 2021 season.
The ‘Shohei Ohtani rule’ will benefit teams beyond just the Angels and their two-way star. Here’s a look at all the new rules coming to MLB this season.
The Dodgers were supposed to host the 2020 All-Star game, but that was canceled by the pandemic. They’ll finally get it after waiting 42 years for another shot.
The designated hitter is now part of both leagues. Each team will play every other team in 2023. The days of the traditional NL and AL are over.
With the lines between the American and National leagues being blurred, MLB has a great opportunity for division realignment in the future.
Named the opening day starter for the first time in his career, Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler always makes quite an impression on those around him.
Trading AJ Pollock comes with risks, but adding a proven closer such as Craig Kimbrel was too valuable an opportunity for the Dodgers to pass up.
Tyler Wade, who will be splitting time at second base for the Angels this season, explains why he’s happy to be back in Southern California.