Letters to sports: Enough about Trevor Bauer, even before his case is resolved

As a lifelong Dodger fan, I was not thinking of Trevor Bauer during Clayton Kershaw’s brilliant outing nor on Jackie Robinson’s day. I was enjoying the games, period. To state otherwise is just plain wrong. If Bauer wears the “blue” again, I for one will welcome him. I’m not so self righteous that I’ll reject the presence of a man who has not been convicted, much less charged of any crime. Let him play. He is a pro ballplayer, not a kindergarten teacher.

Rod Lawrence

Los Angeles

::

The “Dodgers problem” is one of their own making. They knew what they were taking on, or in their excitement to steal him from signing with the Mets chose to ignore it. Now they’re playing “run out the clock” with their checkbook hoping at some point he gets a large enough suspension so that they can cut their losses.

Robert Goldstone

Corona del Mar

::

Dylan Hernández says Trevor Bauer overshadowed the Dodgers win Sunday and continues to tarnish the team’s reputation. Let’s face it, any topic would have overshadowed the 9-1 win over the Reds. As far as tarnishing, aside from “calling-up” Jackie Robinson 75 years ago, how did this organization, more than others, earn the reputation as champion “for positive social change” that’s under attack?

Mario Valvo

Ventura

::

﻿So the Dodgers plan to sell stadium naming rights, and little billboards sewn onto the sacred Dodgers jersey?

I suppose that when it comes to MLB and money, too much is never enough. But the only way I’ll be OK with the Dodgers‘ latest money grab is if it affords them exactly enough cash to eat the remainder of Trevor Bauer’s contract.

Johnny C. Thompson

San Diego

::

The only reason Bauer is on anyone’s mind is because writers like Hernández can’t find anything meaningful to write about.

Why did we need another reminder about Bauer and his degenerative behavior? Bill Shaikin gave us the full story again ad nauseam a day before.

Clearly the ball club isn’t being affected. Bauer is not the gorilla in the room except when writers bring it up. The issue belongs to MLB and Dodgers management.

Jay Slater

Los Angeles

::

Hey, could you guys do a few more Trevor Bauer stories? People just love reading about has-beens.

Greg Meyer

Los Angeles

::

I as a longtime Angel fan was dismayed to see your measly coverage of Sunday’s Angels-Rangers game. A lot of action in the Angels’ come from behind win. We are tired of excessive Bauer coverage and only want more inclusive Angel reports. We are part of Southern California and deserve better.

Ann Cressman

Laguna Niguel

A thankless job for a clueless franchise

“The Lakers franchise is one of the most respected in all of sports and across the globe.” Really, are you serious? When I read that the line from “The Godfather 2" came to mind when the old capo Frank Five Angels says to Tom Hagen, “The Corleone family was like the Roman Empire.” And Hagen replies, “It was, once.” Yes the Lakers were great once but right now they not only are bad on the court but even worse off the court. Who in their right mind would ever want this thankless job and all the front office baggage that comes with it? No one with half a brain.

Bill Consolo

Del Aire

::

Rumor has it that the Lakers’ front office has already rejected the following head coaching possibilities, reasons as indicated: Coach K, too smart; Gregg Popovich, way too smart; Jay Wright, too handsome; Mick Cronin, too short; Juwan Howard, too tall; Pat Riley, too old; Ryan Saunders, too young; Monty Williams, too discerning; Doc Rivers, way too discerning. A challenge, indeed. Solution: Name LeBron James as player-coach. He has always admired Bill Russell, plus what great theater when a player ignores him in the huddle. Frank Vogel and David Platt would pay to sit behind the bench.

Dave Sanderson

La Cañada

::

Despite the Lakers being out of the playoffs, there is no reason for fans to watch HBO’s “Winning Time” series. The way it negatively portrays the players (especially Jerry, Magic and Kareem) absolutely rates as a big fat “green rotten tomato.” These superstars deserved to be placed in a more positive light and not the way the producers depicted them. No, they weren’t perfect, but without them, where would pro basketball be today? I’ve heard of “B Movies,” but this series drops to an “F” without batting an eye.

Richard Whorton

Studio City

No amount of money can ward off COVID

There’s an 800-pound gorilla that’s going unacknowledged here. How is it that Paul George, who was paid $34 million to play basketball for the Clippers this year, missed 50 games due to injury (yes, that’s right, he made about $1 million for each game he played), then couldn’t keep himself COVID-free for the most important game of the year. I guess that just wasn’t important enough for him. Bad look for Paul. Bad look for Clippers. Bad look for the NBA.

Jim Abrahams

Santa Monica

Naming rights for Dodger Stadium should be icons

Any naming rights adding to Dodger Stadium would be blasphemy. If the Dodgers and/or MLB add a printed name to the field, any name that doesn’t read Vin Scully Field (or Diamond), or at least, O’Malley Alley, would likewise be a sacrilege.

J. Rickley Dumm

Woodland Hills

::

