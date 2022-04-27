Complete coverage of the 2022 NFL draft
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2022 NFL draft will unfold in The Times’ beat writers’ mock draft.
A quarter of the NFL teams don’t have a draft pick in first round, but that doesn’t worry the champion Rams or the other seven teams with alternate plans.
Former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who is training USC’s Drake London for the draft, says nuances more important than speed to make it in pros.
Other than his first pick as Chargers general manager, Tom Telesco has done very well with first-round selections. The rest has been hit and miss, as with the rest of the NFL.
The Rams’ don’t have a pick in the NFL draft until Round 3, but they didn’t have a top pick last season either and ended up with a championship.
Five former SoCal high school stars — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Drake London, Matt Corral, Trent McDuffie and Romeo Doubs — await their fate in NFL draft.