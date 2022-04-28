NFL draft live updates: Start time, trade scenarios, pick-by-pick analysis

NFL mock draft: Will Georgia’s Travon Walker be first pick?

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on March 5. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Everybody is looking for that sure thing, especially in this town.

But this year, with the NFL draft being held in Las Vegas for the first time, there’s no consensus on who the No. 1 pick should be.

Most likely, it will be someone who can topple a quarterback like tumbling dice — a pass rusher such as Georgia’s Travon Walker, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson — someone who can help the Jacksonville Jaguars bully their way back to relevance.

“I’ve been playing football for a decade and now it’s like, bro, I don’t care where I get drafted, I don’t care what happens,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s just got to happen.”

The only player from a Southern California school likely to be selected in Thursday’s opening round is former USC receiver Drake London, potentially a top-10 pick.

