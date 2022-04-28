NFL draft live updates: Start time, trade scenarios, pick-by-pick analysis

NFL mock draft: Will Georgia’s Travon Walker be first pick?
LAS VEGAS — Everybody is looking for that sure thing, especially in this town.
But this year, with the NFL draft being held in Las Vegas for the first time, there’s no consensus on who the No. 1 pick should be.
Most likely, it will be someone who can topple a quarterback like tumbling dice — a pass rusher such as Georgia’s Travon Walker, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson — someone who can help the Jacksonville Jaguars bully their way back to relevance.
“I’ve been playing football for a decade and now it’s like, bro, I don’t care where I get drafted, I don’t care what happens,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s just got to happen.”
The only player from a Southern California school likely to be selected in Thursday’s opening round is former USC receiver Drake London, potentially a top-10 pick.
NFL mock draft: 28 team reporters make their first-round picks
Step aside national NFL prognosticators.
This mock draft is locals only.
As has been tradition for nearly two decades, the Los Angeles Times turned to beat writers, the people who cover these teams on a daily basis, to make the first-round picks in an imaginary draft. They know the tendencies and needs of their respective teams, and have been writing about them for months.
Below, the reporters make a selection and give a rationale for it.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars | DE-OLB Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
There’s a lot of need across the board, but Hutchinson is a safe pick. Hutchinson could really help opposite Josh Allen, and this team needs a better pass rush.” — John Reid, Florida Times-Union
2. Detroit Lions | DE-OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
There are valid concerns about how Thibodeaux will mesh with Dan Campbell, but one of Campbell’s strengths is embracing his players’ unique personalities and Thibodeaux can be an impact player at a major position of need for the Lions.” — Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press