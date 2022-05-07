What time does Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol start? How can I watch?

Canelo Álvarez’s versus Dmitry Bivol main-event card begins at 5 p.m. PDT.

The ring walks for the big Álvarez vs. Bivol fight, which typically are elaborate, are expected to begin around 8:30 p.m. The fight should start shortly before 9 p.m.

The bout can be streamed on DAZN pay-per-view. You either need a $19.99 monthly subscription or $149.99 yearly subscription to DAZN to have the ability to purchase the fight for an extra $59.99. DAZN has also partnered with Barstool Sports to provide an alternative broadcast featuring some of the media company’s talent.

If digital subscriptions aren’t your thing, the event will also be distributed to cable companies via PPV.com, iNDemand’s new streaming PPV platform, for $79.99. PPV.com will also be hosting a live bilingual chat for those seeking a second-screen experience.

Tickets to attend the fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are still available and start at $400.

If you’re more of bar and restaurant type of fan, Joe Hand Promotions has a complete list of establishments that are serving up the fight across the country.

To take in the event in a unique atmosphere, Fathom Events will be screening the card in movie theaters in select markets across the United States, including three locations throughout Los Angeles.

You can also follow the Los Angeles Times’ live updates from Las Vegas, which includes betting odds, analysis and round-by-round updates on the Álvarez vs. Bivol bout.