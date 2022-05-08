Max Homa captures his fourth PGA Tour win at Wells Fargo Championship

Max Homa played solid, steady golf during a week of cold, wet conditions and a back-and-forth Sunday duel with Keegan Bradley, closing with a two-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.

An emerging star on the PGA Tour whose only missing achievement is contention in a major, the 31-year-old Homa finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. He won for the fourth time overall, third in 15 months and second since he gave up his popular podcast.

“I just feel like I’m coming into my own. I’m starting to believe in myself a lot and that’s all I can ask for,” said Homa, whose next start will be in two weeks at the PGA Championship.

With his win last September in Napa, California, Homa joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season. He also moves to sixth in the Presidents Cup standings, meaning he’s in position to earn a return visit this September to the Wells Fargo’s usual home, Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Homa got his first career win in 2019 at Quail Hollow, which took the year off as Wells Fargo host while it prepares for the U.S.-versus-International team competition. TPC Potomac, which last hosted the tour in 2018, filled in ably despite torrential rain on Friday and Saturday and unseasonably cold temperatures most of the week.

Bradley started the day with a two-shot lead, gave it away on the par-5 second hole and took it back on the par-4 eighth before Homa finally took command for good on the back nine. A bogey on the closing hole gave Bradley a 2-over 72 and a tie for second with Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Champions Tour

DULUTH, Ga. — Steve Flesch rallied from four shots behind with a seven-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his second title at the TPC Sugarloaf.

Flesch also won this tournament in 2018, his only other win on the PGA Tour Champions.

Flesch finished the second round badly and figured he had nothing to lose. He even switched back to his old set of irons for the final round.

“It’s been a trying couple of years,” Flesch said. “But man, it’s really, really satisfying.”

David Toms had a two-shot lead on the back nine when he missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 13th and then a 6-footer for par on the 14th. Needing a birdie to force a playoff, Toms had a hybrid for his second shot on the par-5 18th and then chose to lay up.