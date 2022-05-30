Jeff Gladney, Cardinals cornerback and former first-round pick, dies in car crash
Jeff Gladney, a cornerback for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.
Gladney’s death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent.
“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the team said.
Thomas Brown and Rams executive Ray Farmer were among those who participated in the NFL’s inaugural “Coach and Front Office Accelerator” in Atlanta.
The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died.
The Dallas County sheriff’s department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash.
Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman.
Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.
“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” agent Brian Overstreet said.
The NFL said Gladney’s death was a “tragic loss.”
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.