Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Former Lakers guard Malik Monk agrees to two-year deal with Kings

Former Lakers guard Malik Monk looks on during a game.
Former Lakers guard Malik Monk will playing in Sacramento this season.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Malik Monk will sign a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources informed of the deal unauthorized to speak about it publicly told the Times. The contract is expected to be worth nearly $20 million, more than the Lakers could’ve offered under salary-cap rules.

Monk, 24, rejuvenated his career last season with the Lakers, averaging 13.8 points while hitting 39.1 percent from three. A former first-round pick of Charlotte, the Lakers signed Monk on a one-year minimum deal last year.

The team could only re-sign him using an exception worth around $6 million per season.

Los Angeles, California April 3, 2022- Lakers Anthony Davis, center, hold this ankle as LeBron James, let, and Russell Westbrook sit next to him against the Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Lakers

With Russell Westbrook returning, Lakers enter free agency with little flexibility

The Lakers enter free agency with the taxpayer midlevel exception and minimum contracts to fill out their roster after Russell Westbrook opts in.

Another potential Lakers target, Mo Bamba, agreed to a deal to remain with Orlando.

Advertisement

Monk started 37 games for the Lakers last season and recorded career highs nearly across the board statistically.

Free agency opened Thursday at 3 p.m. PT.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement