Former Lakers guard Malik Monk agrees to two-year deal with Kings

Malik Monk will sign a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources informed of the deal unauthorized to speak about it publicly told the Times. The contract is expected to be worth nearly $20 million, more than the Lakers could’ve offered under salary-cap rules.

Monk, 24, rejuvenated his career last season with the Lakers, averaging 13.8 points while hitting 39.1 percent from three. A former first-round pick of Charlotte, the Lakers signed Monk on a one-year minimum deal last year.

The team could only re-sign him using an exception worth around $6 million per season.

Another potential Lakers target, Mo Bamba, agreed to a deal to remain with Orlando.

Monk started 37 games for the Lakers last season and recorded career highs nearly across the board statistically.

Free agency opened Thursday at 3 p.m. PT.