Former Lakers guard Malik Monk agrees to two-year deal with Kings
Malik Monk will sign a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources informed of the deal unauthorized to speak about it publicly told the Times. The contract is expected to be worth nearly $20 million, more than the Lakers could’ve offered under salary-cap rules.
Monk, 24, rejuvenated his career last season with the Lakers, averaging 13.8 points while hitting 39.1 percent from three. A former first-round pick of Charlotte, the Lakers signed Monk on a one-year minimum deal last year.
The team could only re-sign him using an exception worth around $6 million per season.
The Lakers enter free agency with the taxpayer midlevel exception and minimum contracts to fill out their roster after Russell Westbrook opts in.
Another potential Lakers target, Mo Bamba, agreed to a deal to remain with Orlando.
Monk started 37 games for the Lakers last season and recorded career highs nearly across the board statistically.
Free agency opened Thursday at 3 p.m. PT.
