Angels place Mike Trout on injured list because of rib cage inflammation

Angels star Mike Trout grimaces after striking out.
Angels star Mike Trout reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins on July 5. Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Angels on Monday.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela

Angels star Mike Trout has been put on the 10-day injured list with rib cage inflammation.

Trout has been dealing with what the team had previously described as upper back spasms.

Last week, Trout said that he was feeling the issue deeper, near his ribs.

Trout first started feeling soreness in his upper back when the Angels were playing the Miami Marlins earlier this month.

The team had been cautiously optimistic that with rest and continued treatment, he would start to feel better.

He missed four consecutive games last week with the issue. He was initially supposed to start Saturday against the Dodgers but was scratched shortly before the first pitch after the issue flared up. He decided after the game he would not play in the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

Neither Trout nor the team said they knew last week what was causing the issue.

