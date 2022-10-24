NFL Week 8 best bets: Games with intriguing early lines and odds

New San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

The Rams had a lot of soul-searching to do during the bye week. To go from a Super Bowl champion to a team averaging just five yards per play through six games is quite a fall from grace. However, the Rams should have been able to figure out some of their issues during the week off, while a whole new set of problems opened up for the 49ers.

San Francisco was shredded by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a 44-23 loss on Sunday. While the Rams aren’t on that level by any means, San Francisco was exposed in a big way. The 49ers went into the game tops in the league in yards per play allowed with 4.2, but hadn’t really played a good offense to that point. That includes the Rams, who had only nine points and 257 yards of offense on Monday night back in Week 4.

That total was 42.5 on the slow track at Levi’s Stadium. This total is lower on the fast track at SoFi and the 49ers are reeling a little bit. Furthermore, Kyle Shanahan had a pretty good game plan against the Rams in Week 4, as the 49ers racked up 6.7 yards per play. This total seems a tad too low after the teams went 0-for-4 in the red zone last time they played.

Pick: Over 41