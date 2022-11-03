WWE unveils ‘Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood’ week plans

Next year’s WWE Wrestlemania will be held at SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 2, but that’s not all that’s planned in L.A. On Thursday, WWE announced a series of shows that will by held at Crypto.com Arena:

—Fri., March 31: “Friday Night SmackDown” and the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony

—Sat., April 1: “NXT Stand and Deliver”

—Mon., April 3: “Monday Night Raw”

The “Monday Night Raw” show in particular should be interesting, as all the people who travel to Wrestlemania from out of the state (and country) traditionally buy tickets to it and hijack the show, cheering loudly for people who are usually booed and vice versa. According to WWE, people from all 50 states and 58 countries have bought tickets for Wrestlemania.

Special three-day event combo tickets will be available Monday at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com. Tickets for each individual event go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. PT

The rumored headline matches for Wrestlemania are Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

