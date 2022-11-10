District of Columbia attorney general announces civil suit: Commanders, NFL colluded

The attorney general for the District of Columbia announced Thursday that his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Daniel Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

The suit, the product of a year-long investigation, alleges the Commanders and the league colluded to hide what they knew about workplace misconduct that was pervasive with the club. Snyder already had been suspended by the NFL.

“We stand up for all D.C. residents,” AG Karl Racine said at a news conference. “We hold bad actors accountable when they cause harm. It means we seek justice. We use all the legal tools that we have to uncover the truth and right wrongs.”

In June 2021, the NFL fined Snyder’s organization $10 million for having a toxic workplace culture but did not publicly release the findings of independent investigator Beth Wilkinson.

“We were led to believe that the public would not be left out of the process; we were,” Racine said. “We were led to believe that real change would happen; we’re still waiting.”

Racine said that the Consumer Protection Act allows for a maximum fine of $5,000 for each lie or misstatement uttered, and that “this case is going to require depositions, sworn testimony and accountability from some of the most powerful men and organizations in the United States of America.”

Snyder and the Commanders are embroiled in multiple investigations on various fronts. Last week, the Snyders announced they have retained Bank of America Securities to look into selling all or part of the franchise.