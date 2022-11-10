NFL Week 10 picks: Bills defeat Vikings; Eagles improve to 9-0; Rams, Chargers lose

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in action during the first half against the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, M.D. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Advertisement

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Bills by 3 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

This all comes down to Josh Allen’s elbow. The Vikings have won some close games, but are they elite? Allen is so tough it’s going to be difficult to keep him out of this matchup. Buffalo has too much.

Prediction: Bills 27, Vikings 21