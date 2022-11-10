Advertisement
Share
Sports

NFL Week 10 picks: Bills defeat Vikings; Eagles improve to 9-0; Rams, Chargers lose

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws the ball during the second half against the New York Jets.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during the second half against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday.
(Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Share
1

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-2 (.846); season 82-53-1 (.607). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-7-1 (.417); season 63-70-3 (.474). Off: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens. Times Pacific.

2

Hawks (4-5) at Panthers (2-7)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota runs the ball during the first half against the Chargers.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota runs the ball during the first half against the Chargers on Sunday in Atlanta.
(Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

TV: Amazon Prime Video.

Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 42 1/2.

The Panthers have a revolving door at quarterback and that’s not helpful. The Falcons are running it well and tied for the NFC South lead. Their pass defense is suspect. Can Carolina take advantage?

Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 20

3

Seahawks (6-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-5)

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals.
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
(Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

TV: NFL Network (at Munich).

Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Buccaneers beat the Rams with a last-minute drive, but otherwise looked terrible on offense. Seattle is surprisingly solid, and Pete Carroll is squarely in the coach-of-the-year competition.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Buccaneers 20

4

Jaguars (3-6) at Chiefs (6-2)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass against Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass against Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) during a game on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.
(Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Chiefs by 9 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2.

The Jaguars are playing OK and had a great comeback against the Raiders (but doesn’t everybody?). Patrick Mahomes is Mahomes, and Kadarius Toney gives Kansas City another big threat.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 20

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack during the second half of a NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Chargers

How Khalil Mack has been stealing the show on Chargers’ defense

Khalil Mack sat out 10 games last season with the Bears, but as a member of the Chargers he has played a ton of snaps, has not sat out a game and is the team’s sack, fumble recovery leader.

5

Browns (3-5) at Dolphins (6-3)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts runs on the field during the second half against the Chicago Bears.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts runs on the field during the second half against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Advertisement

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.

The Dolphins are rolling, and the addition of Jeff Wilson provides an excellent one-two punch with Raheem Mostert. Struggling Browns beat Cincinnati then had a week off, so they should keep it close.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Browns 23

6

Texans (1-6-1) at Giants (6-2)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushes for yardage during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushes for yardage during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 23 in Jacksonville, Fla.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Giants by 5 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

The Giants should be pretty healthy after their week off. Their defense gets after the passer and stops the run well. Houston has enough to make it respectable for a while.

Prediction: Giants 27, Texans 17

7

Broncos (3-5) at Titans (5-3)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 23 in Nashville.
(Mark Zaleski / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Titans by 2 1/2. O/U: 36 1/2.

Both teams are going to have a difficult time scoring on the opposing defense. Regardless, the Titans have Derrick Henry on the field and he can dictate the tempo. That should be enough.

Prediction: Titans 21, Broncos 17

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches during the second half of an NFL football game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Rams

More Rams trouble: Quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

The Rams already have been ravaged with injuries on offense but now quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol ahead of their home game vs. Arizona.

8

Vikings (7-1) at Bills (6-2)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in action during the first half against the Washington Commanders.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in action during the first half against the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, M.D.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Advertisement

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Bills by 3 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

This all comes down to Josh Allen’s elbow. The Vikings have won some close games, but are they elite? Allen is so tough it’s going to be difficult to keep him out of this matchup. Buffalo has too much.

Prediction: Bills 27, Vikings 21

9

Lions (2-6) at Bears (3-6)

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half Sunday in Chicago.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Bears by 3. O/U: 48 1/2.

Chicago is finally calling plays for Justin Fields to run, and the addition of Chase Claypool is going to help open up things for Darnell Mooney. Detroit’s coming off a big win, but Bears have more firepower.

Prediction: Bears 30, Lions 24

10

Saints (3-6) at Steelers (2-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in action against Philadelphia Eagles.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in action against Philadelphia Eagles during a game on Oct. 30 in Philadelphia.
(Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Saints by 1 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

With a week off, the Steelers could do some self-scouting and get a little healthier. Pittsburgh shouldn’t be able to run it much but can probably throw enough on that New Orleans defense.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Saints 20

11

Colts (3-5-1) at Raiders (2-6)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Derek Carr look on from the sidelines.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, left, and quarterback Derek Carr look on from the sidelines during the second half against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 2 in Las Vegas.
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Raiders by 5 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

How about these coaches? The inexperienced Jeff Saturday vs. Josh McDaniels, who so far has been a disaster. Jonathan Taylor should be back, so the Colts should be able to keep it respectable.

Advertisement

Prediction: Raiders 23, Colts 20

Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (15) kicks the game winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. The Los Angeles Chargers won 20-17. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Chargers

Cameron Dicker gives Chargers kick they need in comeback win over Falcons

Cameron Dicker had been a member of the Chargers for about 96 hours before he kicked the deciding field goal in a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

12

Cowboys (6-2) at Packers (3-6)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw during a game.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw during a game in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 30.
(Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Cowboys by 5. O/U: 42 1/2.

The Packers are reeling and will be facing one of the league’s best defenses that includes an on-the-mend Micah Parsons. Weird season, but if logic holds, the Cowboys should win this pretty easily.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Packers 17

13

Cardinals (3-6) at Rams (3-5)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Rams by 1 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

The Rams dispatch the Cardinals every year, but this is no typical season for them. The Rams can’t run behind an injury-depleted line, and Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol.

Prediction: Cardinals 24, Rams 21

14

Chargers (5-3) at 49ers (4-4)

Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker lines up during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons.
Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker lines up during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta.
(Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 45 1/2.

If Mike Williams and Keenan Allen were back from injury, they’d create some interesting matchup problems, but the 49ers, with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, are loaded with weapons.

Advertisement

Prediction: 49ers 28, Chargers 20

15

Commanders (4-5) at Eagles (8-0)

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. attempts to stop Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders.
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) attempts to stop Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) as he runs with the ball during an game in Houston on Nov. 3.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Eagles by 10 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

This might be a little closer than people expect. Division rivals and Commanders aren’t pushovers. Eagles are rested coming off a Thursday game and should be able to keep their record unblemished.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 20

Use our football sports guide to find a bar showing your NFL team every game day.

Sports

For Subscribers

Ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

Where do NFL fans gather to watch games in Southern California? From Packers to Bears and 49ers to Rams, use our guide to find your game-day spot.

Share
SportsRamsChargers
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement