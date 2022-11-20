Sports

Photos: USC defeats rival UCLA in memorable thriller at Rose Bowl

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, center, celebrates with teammates.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams, center, celebrates with teammates after the Trojans defeated UCLA 48-45 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Wally Skalij
Luis Sinco
USC punched its ticket to the Pac-12 title game with a 48-45 victory over rival UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.

Here is a collection of game photos taken by Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Luis Sinco and Wally Skalij.

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet stiff arms USC defensive tackle Tuli Tuipulotu.
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet stiff arms USC defensive tackle Tuli Tuipulotu while carrying the ball in the first quarter Saturday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
USC quarterback Caleb Williams tries to avoid UCLA linebacker Carl Jones Jr. during the second half.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson fumbles the ball as he is sacked by USC's Tyrone Taleni in the third quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
USC running back Darwin Barlow breaks free from the UCLA defense in the third quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA tight end Michael Ezeike celebrates a touchdown catch during the first quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
USC wide receiver Kyle Ford hauls in a touchdown pass in front of UCLA cornerback John Humphrey.
USC wide receiver Kyle Ford hauls in a touchdown pass in front of UCLA cornerback John Humphrey in the second half.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson sores a touchdown against USC in the first quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA running backs warm up before playing against USC.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
USC quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates after the Trojans' 48-45 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

Luis Sinco

Luis Sinco has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

