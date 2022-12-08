‘Just incredibly good news’: Reactions to Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison

WNBA star Brittney Griner is free after a months-long imprisonment in Russian on drug charges.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” President Biden tweeted Thursday morning. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.”

Many others took to social media to express their feelings over the development.

“Grateful for the long-overdue release of Brittney Griner today from Russian custody,” former President Barack Obama tweeted. “Kudos to and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home.”

While many expressed relief that Griner is coming home safely, some complained about the deal that was struck for her freedom. The U.S. is releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a one-for-one prisoner exchange that does not include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges.

“We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan,” Biden said from the White House. “We will keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release.”

Here are some of the reactions on social media to Griner’s release:

Today, Brittney Griner’s wrongful detention in Russia finally ends and she is on her way home to be reunited with her family. Her release is the product of painstaking negotiations and @POTUS’ commitment to bring home every U.S. citizen wrongfully detained anywhere in the world. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner is free!



After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap.



Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 8, 2022

Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah https://t.co/3AeQx8K9OZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

then the best outcome was accomplished. I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner is coming home.



Just incredibly good news.



Thank you to President Biden and everyone in the administration who made this happen, as well as the advocates who pushed for it. https://t.co/xwAIyArOoK — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 8, 2022

After months of wrongful detention in Russia, Brittney Griner is on her way home to her wife Cherelle and her other loved ones. We will not cease in our efforts until Paul Whelan is back with his family, too. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 8, 2022

Thankful that Brittney Griner is free and on the way home.



President Biden gets it done.



Again.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 8, 2022

Brittney Griner being released in exchange for a convicted arms dealer.



What about Retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan? — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) December 8, 2022

Rejoice that Brittney Griner is free. But please don’t forget about Paul Whelan. He’s been jailed in Russia for 4 yrs. https://t.co/RqqzzmE2S8 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 8, 2022

BG is FREE!!! 294 days and she is coming home!!! 😭🤍🙏🏻❤️ — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) December 8, 2022

BG!!! I am literally tearing up right now!!! Faith man!!!! Thank God!!! My heart just dropped!!! Thank you to everyone that pushed FREE BG ❤️

Today feels like a holiday!

HAPPY BG DAY! 🫶🏾 — Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) December 8, 2022

God’s grace is SUFFICIENT! @brittneygriner is home! I love you BG! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) December 8, 2022