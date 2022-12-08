‘Just incredibly good news’: Reactions to Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is free after a months-long imprisonment in Russian on drug charges.
“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” President Biden tweeted Thursday morning. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.”
Many others took to social media to express their feelings over the development.
“Grateful for the long-overdue release of Brittney Griner today from Russian custody,” former President Barack Obama tweeted. “Kudos to and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home.”
While many expressed relief that Griner is coming home safely, some complained about the deal that was struck for her freedom. The U.S. is releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a one-for-one prisoner exchange that does not include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges.
“We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan,” Biden said from the White House. “We will keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release.”
Here are some of the reactions on social media to Griner’s release:
