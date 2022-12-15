Former tennis ace Boris Becker is released from prison in Britain, faces deportation

German tennis legend and three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was freed from prison in Britain on Thursday after serving eight months of his 2½-year sentence for financial crimes and now faces deportation, British media said.

The 55-year-old Becker, who has lived in the U.K. since 2012, was released Thursday morning ahead of his deportation, Britain’s Press Assn. reported, without citing sources.

Becker was sentenced to 2½ years in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Advertisement

He was convicted by London’s Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate. He would normally have been due to serve at least 15 months before being eligible for release.

Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title. Before his imprisonment, he was a regular tennis commentator on British television.

The former world No. 1 was declared bankrupt in June 2017.