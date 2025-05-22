Prep talk: Going five for five in playoff game makes Canon King’s performance historic

Canon King of Venice scores the winning run in a 9-8 win over Sylmar. He had five hits.

Whatever Canon King of Venice High had done earlier this season — he had six home runs — his performance on Tuesday night in the City Section Open Division semifinal game against Sylmar at Cal State Northridge earned him a lofty place few others have attained.

He was five for five with three RBIs and scored the winning run in the eighth inning of a 9-8 victory.

Canon King of Venice after going five for five and scoring the winning run in the B8 inning of 9-8 win over Sylmar that sends team to Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/56cciChhUF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 21, 2025

“It felt amazing,” he said. “My approach all day, get on base.”

Canon King going five for five and hitting the ball all different places was one of the great performances in City Section playoff history. Here's a look at how he placed the ball where Sylmar couldn't catch them. pic.twitter.com/OMwq1iIulP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 21, 2025

He repeatedly looked for holes in Sylmar’s defense and sent the ball wherever they existed. It was an amazing display of bat discipline and knowledge. He had a single in the first inning, a two-run single in the second, a single in the fourth, a single in the sixth and a run-scoring double in the eighth.

You need to purchase tickets for Saturday's City Section championship games at Dodger Stadium at ticket booths there. Tickets are $15 and $12 for students. Credit cards only. Gates for parking open at 8:30 a.m. Division I 10 a.m., Open at 1 p.m. Clear bag policy. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 22, 2025

Now he gets to play in the Open Division final against El Camino Real at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dodger Stadium. He’s committed to Cal State San Marcos and is a three-time Western League MVP.

“Best hitter in the City in my time doing this,” Westchester coach Joshua Saperstein said.

