Prep talk: Going five for five in playoff game makes Canon King’s performance historic
Whatever Canon King of Venice High had done earlier this season — he had six home runs — his performance on Tuesday night in the City Section Open Division semifinal game against Sylmar at Cal State Northridge earned him a lofty place few others have attained.
He was five for five with three RBIs and scored the winning run in the eighth inning of a 9-8 victory.
“It felt amazing,” he said. “My approach all day, get on base.”
He repeatedly looked for holes in Sylmar’s defense and sent the ball wherever they existed. It was an amazing display of bat discipline and knowledge. He had a single in the first inning, a two-run single in the second, a single in the fourth, a single in the sixth and a run-scoring double in the eighth.
Now he gets to play in the Open Division final against El Camino Real at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dodger Stadium. He’s committed to Cal State San Marcos and is a three-time Western League MVP.
“Best hitter in the City in my time doing this,” Westchester coach Joshua Saperstein said.
