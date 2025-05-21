Advertisement
Wednesday’s Southern Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings

Baseball and glove on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 1
Norco 9, Chino Hills 1
Ayala 9, La Mirada 5
El Modena 6, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4
Temescal Canyon 4, Etiwanda 0

DIVISION 2
Great Oak 8, California 3
JSerra 7, Palos Verdes 1
Santa Margarita 2, Ganesha 1
Los Alamitos 7, La Serna 1

DIVISION 3
Yorba Linda 14, Valley Christian 3
Marina 3, St. Paul 1
Kennedy 7, Aquinas 2
Westlake 4, Mission Viejo 0

DIVISION 4
Long Beach Poly 9, Santa Monica 3
Harvard-Westlake 12, Dos Pueblos 9
El Toro 9, Indio 3
Warren 8, Hemet 1

DIVISION 5
St. Bonaventure 17, Patriot 3
Riverside North 4, Irvine 2
Cerritos 4, Canyon Springs 1
West Ranch 7, Lancaster 4

DIVISION 6
University 7, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5
Ramona Convent at Pasadena Poly, Thursday at 4 p.m.
Adelanto 16, San Jacinto 10
Rio Hondo Prep 12, Katella 11

DIVISION 7
Westminster 9, El Monte 7
Rancho Mirage 10, Edgewood 8
Silverado at Culver City, Thursday
Riverside Notre Dame 8, Lakeside 5

DIVISION 8
Cathedral City 3, Orange 1
Lennox Academy 14, United Christian Academy 10
Calvary Baptist 5, Hawthorne 0
Hueneme 12, Downey Calvary Chapel 2

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1
Norco at Ayala
El Modena at Temescal Canyon

DIVISION 2
JSerra at Great Oak
Santa Margarita at Los Alamitos

DIVISION 3
Marina at Yorba Linda
Westlake at Kennedy

DIVISION 4
Long Beach Poly at Harvard-Westlake
Warren at El Toro

DIVISION 5
St. Bonaventure vs. Riverside North
West Ranch at Cerritos

DIVISION 6
Ramona Convent / Pasadena Poly at University
Rio Hondo Prep at Adelanto

DIVISION 7
Rancho Mirage at Westminster
Riverside Notre Dame vs. Silverado / Culver City

DIVISION 8
Cathedral City vs. Lennox Academy
Calvary Baptist vs. Hueneme

Note: Finals (all divisions) May 30-31 at Bill Barber Memorial Park, Irvine.

