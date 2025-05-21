Wednesday’s Southern Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings

More to Read

Note: Finals (all divisions) May 30-31 at Bill Barber Memorial Park, Irvine.

DIVISION 8 Cathedral City vs. Lennox Academy Calvary Baptist vs. Hueneme

DIVISION 7 Rancho Mirage at Westminster Riverside Notre Dame vs. Silverado / Culver City

DIVISION 6 Ramona Convent / Pasadena Poly at University Rio Hondo Prep at Adelanto

DIVISION 5 St. Bonaventure vs. Riverside North West Ranch at Cerritos

DIVISION 4 Long Beach Poly at Harvard-Westlake Warren at El Toro

DIVISION 3 Marina at Yorba Linda Westlake at Kennedy

DIVISION 2 JSerra at Great Oak Santa Margarita at Los Alamitos

DIVISION 1 Norco at Ayala El Modena at Temescal Canyon

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 6 University 7, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5 Ramona Convent at Pasadena Poly, Thursday at 4 p.m. Adelanto 16, San Jacinto 10 Rio Hondo Prep 12, Katella 11

