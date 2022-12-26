The 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories of 2022
From the Rams’ memorable Super Bowl run to the Dodgers’ surprising playoff exit, here’s a look at some of the best sports journalism produced by the Los Angeles Times in 2022.
Vin Scully, voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, died Tuesday
Women in sports often use social media to work around limited traditional media exposure, forge strong bonds with fans and earn endorsement money.
Darvin Ham survived the streets, a stray bullet and intense grief to coach the Lakers
Darvin Ham took a stray bullet to the face, witnessed the crack epidemic turn Saginaw bloody and dealt with PTSD on his way to an unlikely NBA career.
Roger Owens has been tossing peanut bags to fans at Dodger Stadium since the team moved to Los Angeles. This season, he’s been told to stop throwing them.
Commentary: The wild story of how Anaheim’s leaders bungled the Angels Stadium deal and betrayed their city
The Anaheim city council will meet Tuesday to try to figure out next steps in the deal to sell Angel Stadium land to Angels owner Arte Moreno.
An inside look at how the Dodgers signed All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, including an impromptu call from Mookie Betts’ wedding.
Through unwavering determination, Alamitos High School long snapper Carson Fox has overcome cancer and an amputated leg to excel on the football field.
Despite a blood clot scare, a chance to call NFL games and the bumpy start of the NIL era, Kirk Herbstreit’s heart still belongs to college football.
Gregory Eaton, Tom Henschel and Don Crisman have attended every Super Bowl and have had many close calls and interesting stories over the last 56 years.
Creating that close-to-perfect NFL schedule takes as many as 4,000 computers and five people for a result that makes “everybody equally disappointed.”
Trea Turner, the Dodgers’ slickest baserunner, explains how he developed the smoothest and coolest slide in baseball.
Peyton is in a vintage car garage in Denver and Eli is at home in New Jersey, but together they enter NFL fans’ living rooms on ‘ManningCast.’
MLB expanded the playoffs from 10 to 12 teams for this season and the Dodgers earned a first-round bye. It had nothing to do with their elimination.
USC athletic department leaders have opposed the creation of ‘Student Body Right,’ an NIL group created by deep-pocketed donors and diehard fans.
10 eye surgeries by age 10. How Julio Urías beat the odds to become the Dodgers’ ace
Julio Urías’ family gathers around a TV in Culiacán every time he pitches. They pray for the Dodgers ace who overcame eye surgeries to become a star.
Former UCLA benchwarmer Josiah Johnson found a way to use Twitter to express himself, have fun, and make a career out of it.
North American players are a big part of China’s men’s hockey team at the Beijing Olympics, and they see their efforts stretching beyond borders.
Local high school recruits react with shock to UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
Major League Baseball’s chief revenue officer discusses the league’s decision to add Apple TV+ to its growing menu of streaming and broadcast options.
The Dodgers’ ownership change a decade ago could provide clues into how the Angels’ sale might affect Shohei Ohtani and the organization.
Albert Pujols is set to fulfill his personal-services contract with the Angels. What does that mean for the Angels and his association with the Cardinals?
Joe Burrow has never forgotten his hometown of The Plains, Ohio, and the feeling is mutual — residents love and support the Bengals quarterback.
After obliterating the 400 hurdles record, world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is considering a move to a new event amid her growing fame.
Donald Parham Jr., the Chargers tight end who says his life flashed before his eyes in the end zone, recounts the injury from a fall that many feared might leave him paralyzed.
Inside USC baseball’s long road back to prominence amid investigations and discontent
USC baseball was once the NCAA’s gold standard. Jason Gill, the latest coach to try to resurrect it, has faced challenges, many of them his own making.
The Rams found it difficult to believe Bobby Wagner was texting his interest in joining the team, but when they discovered the inquiry was legitimate they jumped at a chance to sign the perennial All-Pro linebacker.
Lawndale’s Jalon Daniels, who didn’t get offers from Power Five schools, was overshadowed by Bryce Young and others. Now he leads undefeated Kansas.
Donovan Carrillo, who is the best ice skater in Mexican history and trains at a shopping mall rink, is headed to Beijing. It’s taken lots of perseverance.
After a record-setting 111-win season, the Dodgers’ World Series aspirations imploded in spectacular fashion. Why did the Dodgers fail in 2022?
NASCAR teams have done what once seemed impossible, building a track inside L.A.'s Coliseum. This is how they did it and how drivers feel about it.
A UCLA gymnast was accused of repeatedly singing a racial slur. Her teammates were later accused of bullying her and forcing her out. Now the Bruins are working to recover.
Caleb Williams Inc: How one family and a PR firm helped a USC QB build an NIL empire
Caleb Williams and his father share the strategies they have used to put the USC quarterback in the best position to win on and off the field.
The classic white coveralls worn by caddies at the Masters have a long history, and tradition is the winner’s caddie keeps the outfit as a memento.
Current and former L.A. Times staff members selected the 75 greatest Lakers players as the club prepares for its diamond jubilee.
After a stellar 2022 campaign, USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy, beating out runner-up Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud and Stetson Bennett.
Years of poor decisions have fueled the Angels’ struggles despite the team featuring Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Now Arte Moreno is weighing a sale.
In “Welcome to Wrexham,” Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney try to revive Wrexham’s soccer club — and the struggling Welsh town that depends on it.
Greg Flugaur says he’s a nobody. Perhaps that’s true, but the well-connected Minnesota fan was the first to report USC’s interest in joining the Big Ten.
Amy Kaufman, ex-wife of sportswriter Jonah Keri, shares her story of domestic violence. She hopes it will help others better understand victims.
Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves was nicknamed “Hillbilly Kobe” in college for his flashy play and Arkansas roots. A look at how he rose to stardom.
Joe Hampton was known for throwing tantrums at East L.A. College on ‘Last Chance U: Basketball.’ Long Beach State gave him a final shot and he excelled.
Princess Lang fought to create USC Cardinal Divas, a majorette squad brushing off allegations of HBCU appropriation and sharing its joy of dancing.
Once upon a time the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook bet was a sign of hope. Then the reality of an aging roster, and injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, set in.
Kenley Jansen grew up rooting for the Atlanta Braves. When they made him an offer and the Dodgers asked him to wait, he decided to go with his boyhood favorite.
With the lines between the American and National leagues being blurred, MLB has a great opportunity for division realignment in the future.
The Rams overcame a deficit in the final minutes after leading for most of the game and losing Odell Beckham Jr. to injury in a 23-20 victory.
Three years removed from the gymnastics routine that made her a viral sensation, Katelyn Ohashi has used her emotional journey to help others.
The Savannah Bananas have thrown out every boring baseball rule, attracting thousands of fans. This is why Banana Ball has MLB’s attention.
Jeanie Buss says she will do whatever it takes to restore the Lakers’ luster. And Phil Jackson and Magic Johnson are again part of the plan.
What does it mean to live in a Russian penal colony? Experts share insight into the hardships WNBA star Brittney Griner is likely facing.