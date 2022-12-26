Advertisement
The 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories of 2022

By Los Angeles Times staff
From the Rams’ memorable Super Bowl run to the Dodgers’ surprising playoff exit, here’s a look at some of the best sports journalism produced by the Los Angeles Times in 2022.

Dodgers Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully puts his headset on prior to a baseball game

Vin Scully, forever the voice of the Dodgers, dies at 94

Vin Scully, voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, died Tuesday

United States forward Alex Morgan, right, high-fives Sophia Smith after scoring a goal.

How Alex Morgan, Liz Cambage and Ali Krieger are solving a problem facing women in sports

Women in sports often use social media to work around limited traditional media exposure, forge strong bonds with fans and earn endorsement money.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - NOV. 30, 2022. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham talks with forward Anthony Davis in thje first half of the game against the Blazers at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
For Subscribers

Darvin Ham survived the streets, a stray bullet and intense grief to coach the Lakers

Darvin Ham took a stray bullet to the face, witnessed the crack epidemic turn Saginaw bloody and dealt with PTSD on his way to an unlikely NBA career.

Roger Owens has been a peanut vendor at Dodger Stadium for 50 years. (FILE PHOTO: Christine Cotter/Los Angeles Times)

He made a name tossing peanuts at Dodgers games. That’s a no-no now

Roger Owens has been tossing peanut bags to fans at Dodger Stadium since the team moved to Los Angeles. This season, he’s been told to stop throwing them.

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 23, 2022 - - A worker washes a window inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim on May 23, 2022.
For Subscribers

Commentary: The wild story of how Anaheim’s leaders bungled the Angels Stadium deal and betrayed their city

The Anaheim city council will meet Tuesday to try to figure out next steps in the deal to sell Angel Stadium land to Angels owner Arte Moreno.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman speaks during an introductory news conference at spring training baseball

‘All bets are off’: The inside story of how the Dodgers lured Freddie Freeman home

An inside look at how the Dodgers signed All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, including an impromptu call from Mookie Betts’ wedding.

Los Alamitos, CA, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 -Los Alamitos High football.

Cancer took his leg. Carson Fox wouldn’t let it steal his football dreams

Through unwavering determination, Alamitos High School long snapper Carson Fox has overcome cancer and an amputated leg to excel on the football field.

Kirk Herbstreit laughs on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field.

Kirk Herbstreit, voice of college football, tackles the NFL, age and a changing sport

Despite a blood clot scare, a chance to call NFL games and the bumpy start of the NIL era, Kirk Herbstreit’s heart still belongs to college football.

From left to right: Gregory Eaton, Tom Henschel and Don Crisman pose with a replica of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Cherished memories and medical scares: The story of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club

Gregory Eaton, Tom Henschel and Don Crisman have attended every Super Bowl and have had many close calls and interesting stories over the last 56 years.

Howard Katz looks over the old NFL scheduling board from offices in New York.

Exclusive: Inside the NFL schedule war room — ‘making everybody equally disappointed’

Creating that close-to-perfect NFL schedule takes as many as 4,000 computers and five people for a result that makes “everybody equally disappointed.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 10: Trea Turner #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides home safely

‘Poetry in motion’: How Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner made sliding cool

Trea Turner, the Dodgers’ slickest baserunner, explains how he developed the smoothest and coolest slide in baseball.

Peyton Manning works in his makeshift studio in a friend's vintage car garage in Denver.

Inside ‘ManningCast’: How Peyton and Eli Manning are changing the way we watch sports

Peyton is in a vintage car garage in Denver and Eli is at home in New Jersey, but together they enter NFL fans’ living rooms on ‘ManningCast.’

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman reacts after striking out during the first inning.

Shaikin: Many reasons explain Dodgers’ collapse. ‘Rigged’ playoff format isn’t one of them

MLB expanded the playoffs from 10 to 12 teams for this season and the Dodgers earned a first-round bye. It had nothing to do with their elimination.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUG. 5, 2022: USC players head to practice during the first day of fall training camp at USC. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

USC football vs. its own donors and fans? A fight develops for control of endorsements

USC athletic department leaders have opposed the creation of ‘Student Body Right,’ an NIL group created by deep-pocketed donors and diehard fans.

Culiacan, Mexico August 28, 2022-Carlos Urias, right, with grandfather Julian and mother Juana Isabel Acosta.
For Subscribers

10 eye surgeries by age 10. How Julio Urías beat the odds to become the Dodgers’ ace

Julio Urías’ family gathers around a TV in Culiacán every time he pitches. They pray for the Dodgers ace who overcame eye surgeries to become a star.

Josiah Johnson sits at home in front of a microphone and a laptop

Meet Josiah Johnson, the former UCLA benchwarmer who became an NBA meme king

Former UCLA benchwarmer Josiah Johnson found a way to use Twitter to express himself, have fun, and make a career out of it.

Team China players gather before a preliminary round men's hockey game against Germany.

‘Here to grow the game’: Why North American hockey players are competing for China

North American players are a big part of China’s men’s hockey team at the Beijing Olympics, and they see their efforts stretching beyond borders.

Sophomore Wyatt Becker of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame's reaction to USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten: "What the heck?"

‘What the heck?’ High school recruits react to UCLA and USC moving to Big Ten

Local high school recruits react with shock to UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. --WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25, 2017: Dodgers fans wave souvenir towels.

Q&A: What’s the deal behind Apple TV’s deal to broadcast baseball games? We asked MLB

Major League Baseball’s chief revenue officer discusses the league’s decision to add Apple TV+ to its growing menu of streaming and broadcast options.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, looks back in the dugout.

What happens next to Shohei Ohtani and Angels? Dodgers’ 2012 sale might provide clues

The Dodgers’ ownership change a decade ago could provide clues into how the Angels’ sale might affect Shohei Ohtani and the organization.

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols greets fans as he is honored.

Albert Pujols’ personal-services contract: What it means for Angels and Cardinals

Albert Pujols is set to fulfill his personal-services contract with the Angels. What does that mean for the Angels and his association with the Cardinals?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI.

How Joe Burrow’s hometown followed the quarterback into the ‘Who Dey’ army

Joe Burrow has never forgotten his hometown of The Plains, Ohio, and the feeling is mutual — residents love and support the Bengals quarterback.

Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, walks the track after winning the final.

After shattering hurdle record, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone considers new challenge: more events

After obliterating the 400 hurdles record, world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is considering a move to a new event amid her growing fame.

Donald Parham Jr., tight end for the Los Angeles Chargers, trains in the weight room at Stetson University on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in DeLand, Fl.. Parham played college football at Stetson. (Jacob M. Langston for the Los Angeles Times)

Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. on injury: ‘A life-flashing-before-your-eyes kind of thing’

Donald Parham Jr., the Chargers tight end who says his life flashed before his eyes in the end zone, recounts the injury from a fall that many feared might leave him paralyzed.

USC baseball coach Jason Gill watches his team during the 2021 season.
For Subscribers

Inside USC baseball’s long road back to prominence amid investigations and discontent

USC baseball was once the NCAA’s gold standard. Jason Gill, the latest coach to try to resurrect it, has faced challenges, many of them his own making.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner signs autographs during an NFL football practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Inside the Bobby Wagner text message the Rams thought was a hoax

The Rams found it difficult to believe Bobby Wagner was texting his interest in joining the team, but when they discovered the inquiry was legitimate they jumped at a chance to sign the perennial All-Pro linebacker.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) passes the ball during the third quarter.

‘Who is this kid?’ How L.A.’s Jalon Daniels went from unknown quarterback to Heisman candidate

Lawndale’s Jalon Daniels, who didn’t get offers from Power Five schools, was overshadowed by Bryce Young and others. Now he leads undefeated Kansas.

Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo practices at an ice rink at a shopping mall in León, Mexico.

Defying the odds, a Mexican figure skater will compete in Olympics

Donovan Carrillo, who is the best ice skater in Mexican history and trains at a shopping mall rink, is headed to Beijing. It’s taken lots of perseverance.

San Diego, CA - October 15: The Los Angeles Dodgers dugout watches during the ninth inning in game 4.

Inside the Dodgers’ collapse: Why baseball’s winningest team isn’t in the World Series

After a record-setting 111-win season, the Dodgers’ World Series aspirations imploded in spectacular fashion. Why did the Dodgers fail in 2022?

Los Angeles, California January 4, 2022: Work crews begin paving the track at the Coliseum in preparation for a NASCAR race, it's first ever at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

How NASCAR built a track inside L.A.’s Coliseum

NASCAR teams have done what once seemed impossible, building a track inside L.A.'s Coliseum. This is how they did it and how drivers feel about it.

Westwood, CA, Saturday, February 27, 2021 - UCLA gymnasts join hands during a prematch ceremony honoring the Black Lives Matter movement before a meet against Oregon State at Pauley Pavilion. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

UCLA gymnastics stood united against racial injustice, then was ripped apart by it

A UCLA gymnast was accused of repeatedly singing a racial slur. Her teammates were later accused of bullying her and forcing her out. Now the Bruins are working to recover.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams sits inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
For Subscribers

Caleb Williams Inc: How one family and a PR firm helped a USC QB build an NIL empire

Caleb Williams and his father share the strategies they have used to put the USC quarterback in the best position to win on and off the field.

Fred Daitch's family company had created caddie coveralls for Augusta National for more than half a century.

Masters winner gets a green jacket. His caddie also gets a piece of history

The classic white coveralls worn by caddies at the Masters have a long history, and tradition is the winner’s caddie keeps the outfit as a memento.

A collage of drawings of The Times' 75 greatest Lakers players.

75 greatest Lakers players: Magic, Kobe and Kareem top the list

Current and former L.A. Times staff members selected the 75 greatest Lakers players as the club prepares for its diamond jubilee.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award.

Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy, cementing his place in USC football lore

After a stellar 2022 campaign, USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy, beating out runner-up Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud and Stetson Bennett.

ANAHEIM, CALIF. - AUG. 13, 2019. Angels center fielder Mike Trout sits in the dugout in the ninth inning.

Inside the Angels’ lost years: Poor decisions, Arte Moreno’s influence have club near bottom

Years of poor decisions have fueled the Angels’ struggles despite the team featuring Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Now Arte Moreno is weighing a sale.

Two men in a stadium box looking down on the field

How two Hollywood stars plan to save a team, and a town, ‘desperate for a lifeline’

In “Welcome to Wrexham,” Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney try to revive Wrexham’s soccer club — and the struggling Welsh town that depends on it.

Greg Flugaur is a well-connected Minnesota fan was the first to report USC’s interest in joining the Big Ten.

‘I am a nobody’: Meet the Minnesota fan who signaled USC’s Big Ten move months ago

Greg Flugaur says he’s a nobody. Perhaps that’s true, but the well-connected Minnesota fan was the first to report USC’s interest in joining the Big Ten.

Amy Kaufman discusses her thoughts on domestic violence in baseball and how she hopes her own survival story can help others.

Amy’s story: After escaping domestic violence, sportswriter’s ex-wife speaks out to help others

Amy Kaufman, ex-wife of sportswriter Jonah Keri, shares her story of domestic violence. She hopes it will help others better understand victims.

Newark, AR - May 11: Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves, nicknamed "Hillbilly Kobe" in college.

Austin Reaves: His rise from Arkansas farm to Lakers fame

Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves was nicknamed “Hillbilly Kobe” in college for his flashy play and Arkansas roots. A look at how he rose to stardom.

'Last Chance U' alum Joe Hampton (shooting) made the most of an opportunity to play for Long Beach State the last two seasons.

‘Last Chance U’ alum Joe Hampton matures, makes the most of one last opportunity

Joe Hampton was known for throwing tantrums at East L.A. College on ‘Last Chance U: Basketball.’ Long Beach State gave him a final shot and he excelled.

Kyla-Drew Simmons performs with the Cardinal Divas during the USC-Arizona State game Oct. 1 at the Coliseum.

Viral sensation USC Cardinal Divas strive to ‘create a Black space for Black women’

Princess Lang fought to create USC Cardinal Divas, a majorette squad brushing off allegations of HBCU appropriation and sharing its joy of dancing.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - OCT. 29, 2021. Lakers Anthony Davis, left, and Russell Westbrook celebrate a victory.

The Big Fail: Inside the Lakers’ most disappointing season in franchise history

Once upon a time the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook bet was a sign of hope. Then the reality of an aging roster, and injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, set in.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen checks first before pitching during the ninth inning.

Kenley Jansen explains why he signed with the Braves instead of the Dodgers

Kenley Jansen grew up rooting for the Atlanta Braves. When they made him an offer and the Dodgers asked him to wait, he decided to go with his boyhood favorite.

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle

Commentary: It’s time for baseball to realign its divisions. Here’s what it should look like

With the lines between the American and National leagues being blurred, MLB has a great opportunity for division realignment in the future.

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates his sack.

Rams come up big when it counts, come back to beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams overcame a deficit in the final minutes after leading for most of the game and losing Odell Beckham Jr. to injury in a 23-20 victory.

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi smiles and gestures with both hands as she competes in the floor exercise

Former UCLA gymnastics star Katelyn Ohashi relishes her current, quieter life

Three years removed from the gymnastics routine that made her a viral sensation, Katelyn Ohashi has used her emotional journey to help others.

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 06: Savannah Banana Malachi Mitchell (2) flips in the air as the team cheers before the start of a banana ball game against the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field on Friday, May 6, 2022 in Kansas City, KS. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Meet the Savannah Bananas, who’ve captivated fans and MLB. ‘We exist to make baseball fun’

The Savannah Bananas have thrown out every boring baseball rule, attracting thousands of fans. This is why Banana Ball has MLB’s attention.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss holds a new team jersey ahead of the 2021-2022 season

Plaschke: Jeanie Buss says she isn’t happy, vows ‘I’ve got to make it better’

Jeanie Buss says she will do whatever it takes to restore the Lakers’ luster. And Phil Jackson and Magic Johnson are again part of the plan.

WNBA star Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers while standing in a cage in a Russian court room

Brittney Griner facing ‘terrible’ life at remote penal colony in Russia

What does it mean to live in a Russian penal colony? Experts share insight into the hardships WNBA star Brittney Griner is likely facing.

