Family ‘elated’ at direction of Damar Hamlin’s recovery, a representative says

Damar Hamlin on the field for the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin leaves the field Thursday after a game. A representative says Hamlin’s family remains “optimistic” Wednesday, two days after he collapsed on the field.
(Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)
By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — 

Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday.

“We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney told the Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to go into further detail on Hamlin’s status at the request of his family.

On Tuesday, the Bills said Hamlin was under sedation and listed in critical condition.

Rooney said Hamlin’s family was staying positive and buoyed by the outpouring of worldwide support the Bills player has received since his heart stopped and he was resuscitated on the field before being loaded into an ambulance and transported the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“They are elated right now,” Rooney said. “Damar is still their first concern. But for them, they always look at how they can turn a somewhat troubling situation into a good one. The bounceback from this, for him and his family, is going to be incredible.”

