Make Kirby Smart’s NSFW pregame speech G-rated with this Mad Libs-style game

Georgia coach Kirby Smart got his players pumped for the College Football Playoff championship game Monday at SoFi Stadium with an energetic and inspirational pregame speech.

Moments later, the Bulldogs went out and clobbered Texas Christian 65-7 to claim their second straight national title.

It was really quite a speech, one that would be great to use on other occasions, like maybe giving a pep talk to the staff at work.

Too bad it is not suitable for work.

We’re talking extremely NSFW.

Profanity-laced doesn’t even begin to describe it.

But not to worry — you can create your own G-rated version, Mad Libs style!

Below is a portion of Smart’s speech with the NSFW language replaced by blanks featuring the part of speech or type of word needed to complete the sentence. Just fill in the blanks:

“Your part of body is prepared for this noun ! For adjective 365 days I think about those plural noun in that locker room, think about getting our opportunity. All the noun you went through this week to get ready for this game? Now is when you pay the adjective price! You go out there with energy, enthusiasm — ain’t nobody in this room should be cautious. Ain’t nobody in this room should be nervous about noun . Go out here and action verb their part of body up! Don’t think about the scoreboard! Don’t think about noun ! You think about knocking the noun out of them! ...

“You play the right way! You knock their part of body off! You stay off the adjective ground! You tackle the adjective man with the ball! The noun/verb contraction easy! Look at the right noun ! Punish their part of body on offense and kick their part of body on special teams, guys. It’s about who the noun we are! I believe in you! Let’s go, people!”